Fire razes Mokwa central market in Niger

There was pandemonium in Mokwa in Niger state on Thursday as traders engaged in desperate attempts to save their wares from the inferno which engulfed the Mokwa Central Market.

It was learnt that however, goods, mostly food items worth millions of naira have been destroyed by the fire before it was subdued.

Blueprint gathered that four traders sustained various degrees of injuries, and were taken to Mokwa General Hospital for medical attention.

Confirming the incident, the Paramount Ruler of the town, the Ndalile-Mokwa, Alhaji Mohammed Shaba, said the fire which started at about 4am razed down more than half of the market.

According to the monarch, “The fire started around 4 o’clock in the morning. They called me and I called the fire Service.”

He said some hoodlums also took advantage of the raging fire to steal goods but four of them had been apprehend.

One of the traders simply identified as Etsu-Kpo Mokwa said shop owners are counting losses, while describing the incident as devastating.

He lamented that it will take many traders years to recover from this disaster..