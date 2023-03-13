Fire razes popular Kano market 

Goods and property worth millions of Naira have been destroyed in an early morning fire disaster which affected some shops at the famous Singer Market, Kano.

Findings revealed that the inferno started at about 2am Monday with all the shops under lock and key with the intervention of both the state and Federal Fire Service saving the situation.

Confirming the incident to newspapers the the Kano State Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Malam Saminu Yusuf, said he cannot categorically state the number of shops destroyed and the course of the incident cannot be ascertained.

It would be recalled that the famous Singer Market had in recent times been affected by deadly fires which made tens of thousands of traders to incur heavy losses.

