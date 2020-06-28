Fire Rohr if he fails – Mabo

Former Super Falcons handler, Ismaila Mabo has charged Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to fire Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr if he fails to win Cameroon 2021 AFCON and qualify Nigeria for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mabo who led the Super Falcons to the 1999 Women World Cup, told Nigerian Pilot Sports that considering the huge amount of money being paid to the Franco German tactician, the football house must include a clause in his contract which will mandate him to win next year’s AFCON and qualify Nigeria for 2022 World Cup.

“It’s good that the NFF has extended the contract of Gernot Rohr after he accepted all the conditions attached to it but I would have loved the football house to further include winning of next year’s AFCON and qualification of 2022 World Cup as condition for retaining him”, he said.

The veteran coach also faulted plans by the NFF to engage another foriegn coach for the Super Falcons; saying that local coaches have what it takes to thinker the team.

“I don’t know why the football house is keen on hiring another foreigner to handle the women national team when the former coach did not do well to improve the fortune of the team.