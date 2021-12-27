Fire Service saves 8 lives, N3.8bn property in Adamawa

The Yola Zonal Commander of the Federal Fire Service, Philip Odu, Monday, said the Service saved eight lives and N3.8 billion worth of property from January to December this year.

Disclosing this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, Mr Odu said “From January 2021 to date, the command attended to 64 fire outbreak calls, carried out 11 rescue operations, during which eight lives were saved while three lives were lost respectively.

“Also, in the period under review, property worth N3.87 billion was saved while property worth ₦294.60 million was lost to fire disasters,” Odu said.

The zonal commander identified lack of public cooperation as a major challenge affecting the command’s services, especially during operations.

According to him, on many occasions our officers are attacked and their equipment destroyed by unruly residents.

” Following the incessant attacks on our officers while on duty by unscrupulous elements , the Nigeria’ Security and Civil Defence Corps have attached some Arms Squad personnel to support and protect us whenever we are going for rescue and fire outbreak operations” Odu said.

He also identified the obsolete Fire Service Act of 1963, none compliance with fire safety code by residents and lack of attention by state governments to the needs and welfare of fire service as some of the challenges impeding its operations.

NAN