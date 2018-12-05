Fire victims receive relief materials in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) has presented building materials worth millions of naira to the people affected by fire outbreak at kasuwan Barci market, Kaduna.

While presenting the items, to the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Hon. Ben Kure said the items were meant to cushion the hardship faced by

the traders as a result of the unfortunate incident

He called on the general public to be safety conscious by ensuring that electrical appliances are properly switched off when not in use

and inflammable materials such as petrol, gas, candles and cigarettes are kept away from the reach of children and are also handled with care.

He also called on people; particularly those in the rural setting to desist from bush burning as such may escalate and could cause serious fire outbreak beyond control.

Hon. Ben said the call is necessary considering the fact that the harmmattan season is approaching that is characterized by frequent cases of fire incidences.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaris, the Chairman, kasuwan Barci Traders Association, represented by his vice, Alhaji Dauda Abubakar,

thanked the Kaduna state government and the agency for the gesture and promised to distribute the items judiciously to the affected persons.

The items presented include bundles of zincs and bags of roofing nails.

