Fires razes shanties, sawmill in Lagos









The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed a fire incident in the state Wednesday at the shanties at Okobaba sawmill, Ebute Metta, Lagos.



LASEMA’s spoksperson Nosa Okunbor, said the emergency respondents from the agency are presently there. He, however, said he did not have details of the incident yet.



The incident is the first fire outbreak the state in 2021.



In March 2021, a fire outbreak razed many of the shanties in the area. The fire had started in one of the shanties and spread to other areas.



Shanties at the Ebute Meta area of Lagos State are currently It is gathered that hundreds of structures were affected.

