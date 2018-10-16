Firm delivers 256 houses built with 80% local materials

In compliance with the federal government’s directives on local content, a real estate firm, OPIC, said it has commenced the offer to prospective buyers 256 houses constructed with 80 percent locally sourced materials.

According to its Managing Director, Jide Odusolu, the first phase of the housing units will be completed and delivered to prospective allottees later in the year.

As contained in the statement he delivered during an event in Ogun state recently, in addition, several kilometres of link roads from Lagos-Ibadan expressway have been constructed to the new estates Apart from its capacity to reduce housing prices, the initiative is also part of efforts to boost the country’s economy, creating direct and indirect job opportunities for Nigerians.

The expansive New Makun City housing project at Sagamu interchange and the MTR Garden Estates at Isheri end of the expressway are testaments of the corporation’s drive towards providing affordable housing for home buyers and investors.

OPIC has earmarked N4.5 billion for capital projects to cover the development of housing units and link roads to both New Makun City and MTR Garden Estates; rehabilitate roads, repair and upgrade housing units in both Agbara Residential Estates in Agbara and Alamala Estates in Abeokuta.

In an earlier report, Odusolu disclosed that in the material prices was a good reason for builders who had abandoned their projects at the peak of economic recession to return to site and those wishing to start new projects to move to site.

FG to govs: Partnership needed to boost infrastructure

The federal government has charged the 36 state governors to use Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to improve public service deliver, and mainly infrastructure across Nigeria.

The acting Director-General, I n f r a s t r u c t u r e C o n c e s s i o n Regulatory Commissio, ICRC, Mr.

Chidi Izuwah, made this call recently in Abuja.

He spoke on the theme: “Accelerated Infrastr ucture Transformation for Sub-National Governments in Nigeria: the PPP Imperative”.

Izuwah said states could use PPP to deliver projects such as schools, hostels, state of the art markets, bus terminals, hospitals, Argo processing and farm mechanisation, among others.

He said that the ICRC was already working with some states to develop PPP projects that were economically viable to the country.

He cited the Lekki Deep Waterports, and the Ibom Deep Water ports as some of the projects that were currently being carried out in collaboration with the federal government, state government and private actors.

“The fastest way to accelerate economic growth in Nigeria is by developing infrastructure.

“ICRC is willing to make her inhouse PPP technical expertise in PPP transactions available to states who are willing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DirectorGeneral, Nigeria Governor’s Forum, Mr.

Assihana Okauru said PPP arrangement became attractive because of government’s depleting resources as a result of low oil revenues.

He said that in the last five years, federation revenues to states declined from N3.1 Trillion in 2013 to N2 Trillion in 2015 and N1.6 Trillion in 2016, before recovering mildly to N21 Trillion in 2017.

“According to World Bank, Nigeria has attracted about 10.5billion dollars in PPP investments since 2000.

“Much of these investments have been concentrated in ports infrastructure 7.2billion dollars, followed by Electricity 1.9 billion dollars and Natural Gas 679 million dollars.

“However, these investments have not spread evenly across the States,” he said.

Okauru said that the NPPPN provided an opportunity for States to better understand the mechanism of PPP, to make their business environment competitive and attractive for private sector investments.

Julius Berger gets new MD, creates Corporate Dev Directorate

The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (Julius Berger) has announced changes to the management structure of the company.

In the new structure which takes effect from today (October 16, 2018), also includes the appointment of a new Managing Director.

According to a statement issued by the company, yesterday, the new Managing Director, Dr Lars Richter succeeds Engr.

Wolfgang Goetsch.

Also, the statement said that a new Directorate for Corporate Development has been created in the expansion of the company’s Executive Management.

The statement added that the changes were precipitated by the continuous growth and strategic demands of the Company with respect to its significant portfolio of building, infrastructure and industrial construction projects, and in the light of its diversification and development targets.

The new MD, Richter, according to the statement, holds a Doctorate Degree in Civil Engineering.

He has vast operational experience, broad technical knowhow and a strong knowledge of Julius Berger, Nigeria-wide, garnered from 16 years of working with the Company, the last ten of which were spent in Nigeria managing the acquisition, operations and successful completion of major and challenging projects across the Company’s operations.

The statement added that the new Directorate, Corporate Development is to be headed by Mr.

Tobias Meletschus, who holds a Masters Degree in Commercial Law and also a Degree in Business Law.

It stated further that Meletschus has an extensive financial and legal background, with robust experience working with international blue chip companies.

The statement said: “Since 2012, he has held the position of Head of Business Development within Julius Berger, leading diversification strategies and related business plans, as well as the assessment and successful negotiation of largescale projects.

“The Board of Directors extend their utmost appreciation to the outgoing Managing Director, Engr.

Wolfgang Goetsch, for his 27 years of faithful service and for his achievements in successfully turning around the business fortunes of Julius Berger in the past two years’’.

SON shuts 20 firms over poor standards

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has sealed 20 business outfits in Ekiti state over poor quality products.

The Head of SON in the state, Mr Ayeni Feyisayo, disclosed this yesterday in Ado Ekiti during a sensitisation seminar titled: ”The Importance of Quality and Globalization of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.” The event was held to mark the 2018 World Standard Day in the state.

Fisayo said over 100 enterprises were under SON’s close watch, promising that its dragnet might fall on them anytime soon if they failed to turn a new leaf.

He s a i d S O N w o u l d n o t compromise on its standards and warned manufacturers and producers of edible items to abide by the rules by living up to the oath of their certification.

“The 20 businesses that are shut down are just the few that we have sealed-off since the beginning of this year, the figure could have been more, all we did was to apply human face and see if more than 100 others under our watch will see reason and follow our standard rules.

“We have made them to understand that the fact that your business had once been certified does not guarrantee that it will not be re-visited for purpose of re-certification, the implication of this is that you don’t think all is over, and that you can reduce quality of your products.

“That is why in SON, we do make sure we have minimum of four visitations, most of which are either unannounced or unscheduled.

“We do not want the public to miscontrue our actions as basically punitive, hence the need to first give opportunity window to some of them to correct errors or improve on the quality of their products, so that in the end, we will be seen as corrective than punitive.

“All we are doing is to ensure that the quality and taste of life of the consumers are geometrically increased, and only companies that can supply these needs will continue to dominate”, he said.

Developing the castor seed value chain

The potential of castor products, arguably Nigeria’s most under-utilized oil seeds as an industrial raw material with value chain advantage once again came to the fore at a recent forum, BINTA SHAMA reports.

Apart from the usual resource based (petroleum) sector of the economy, the agriculture sector is perhaps the most important in the nations’ economy development especially in the provision of food and raw materials.

This further serves to develop the sector and also act as a boost to the manufacturing sector.

Castor seed has a vast number of applications and benefits Agriculture is another means of making good money in any community.

Castor product in the agricultural value chain is a very important element that cannot be overlooked.

Castor seed, obtained from the castor plant, is one of the few medicinal, powerful laxative.

Perhaps one of the best-known medicinal uses for castor oil is that it is a natural laxative.

It also promotes wound healing, birth control, child delivery, stands as an impressive antiinflammatory effect and reduces acne as well as fights fungus.

The oil is packed with the goodness of omega-6 essential fatty acids that are extremely good for promoting luxuriant hair growth.

The warm castor oil, when applied on the scalp stimulates blood circulation and opens the pores of the hair follicles thereby nourishing the hair from its roots.

It is widely used in hair care products, keeps your hair and scalp healthy and skin creams to promote a number of benefits, it is a natural moisturizer.

Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid.

The oil extracted from the castor bean (Ricinus Communis) already has a growing international market, assured by more than 700 uses, ranging from medicines and cosmetics to substituting petroleum in the manufacturing of Biodiesel, plastics and lubricant.

Yield of castor seed in the three main producing countries (China, Brazil and India) in twenty years.

From the seeds of Ricinus communis, castor oil is an important feedstock for the chemical industry because it is the only commercial source of ricinoleic acid, a hydroxy fatty acid.

Nigeria being a fertile and blessed country not only in Africa but world at large with a massive commercial international influence at the stage is to tap in this innovation and see how to take its own share of the agricultural markets.

RMRDC to the rescue In an attempt to add value to castor seed, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in conjunction with Farm Tech Biogene PVT Ltd India to explore international opportunities for castor seed development in Nigeria.

RMRDC, Doko Ibrahim The Director General RMRDC, Dr.

Hussaini Doko Ibrahim said the Council is vested with the mandate to research and develop locally available agricultural and mineral resources in Nigeria, adding that the Council will distribute improved castor seed varieties developed and tested in India to castor farmers locally.

He said promoting the availability of quality agricultural commodities in sustainable quantities for use in the manufacturing sector was one of the Council’s cardinal programmes towards achieving its mandate.

He added that, “this initiative aimed at promoting the development of castor value chain, based on the relationship between Farm tech Biogene PVT Ltd, india and RMRDC.

In line with agreement reached with the company and based on the advice and experience of Dr.

Zaveri, in some countries in subSahara Africa, RMRDC is introducing 3 castor seed varieties (ng B2, Castor ng 222 and GCH7) for farm trials locally”.

“The intervention of RMRDC in the castor value chain development in Nigeria is increasing the availability of seeds for industrial processing locally.

The number of farmers participating in castor seed production has increased tremendously and it is on record that annual production of castor seed has increased from less than 5000 tonnes per annum to more than 20,000 tonnes per annum within the last 5 years”, he stated.

Indian experts to the rescue Speaking, the National President, Castor Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria Mr.

Lawal Ali, said the conviction to bring the experts from India was when he visited their farm which is nothing compared to what is available in the country.

“When I visited their R&D farms in India, I noticed the great achievements they had acquired compared to what we have here.

I brought them to see how we can make our Nigeria castor farm will be like theirs.

They are here with their experts and ready to support us with their seeds for us to achieve greatness.

This partnership with the experts is to train and grow proper seeds to advance our agro sector”, he said.

During the interactive sessions, the CEO of Farm Tech Biogene PVT Ltd, India Dr.

Pranjivan Zaveri disclosed to the stakeholders the necessary information they needed for the growth of this seed becoming viable to the economy.

In his goodwill message, the Director, Plantation Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr.

Quadri Alalekan said that seed is a fundamental part in every agricultural setting and it is important both in production and pharmaceutical sector.

Going beyond theory Also speaking, the Director Agriculture and Agro Allied Department RMRDC Dr.

Gabriel Awoleyin said that the initiative should go beyond theory and for there to be a practical experiments by every agricultural sector to achieve the aim of bringing in foreign partners from India to synergize as well as strategizing to gain from their experience and to engage all the idle industries of castor not to remain idle.

According to the result obtained from the study by experts, castor value chain in Nigeria is comprised of six principal players: input suppliers who supply the farmers with planting materials and technology, the farmers who perform all the production and harvesting, the processors who buy the seeds to extract the oil, the marketers and exporters who buy and sell the castor seed, oil and cake and the end users.

Imbibing this initiative will bring job opportunities to the country.

On the contrary, research shows that Nigeria spends a 100 billion naira annually on castor oil importation, which entails the initiative to be a positive one.

Insurance panacea for poverty alleviation – NCRIB0 MENT

By David Agba Abuja Disturbed that almost 87 million Nigerians are living in extreme poverty, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has advocated Insurance as a veritable antidote to the spread of poverty and enhancer of grassroots development.

The President of the Council, Shola Tinubu, in a statement made available to journalists recently, expressed displeasure at the recent report by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), which expressed doubts that the mission of ending poverty in the country 2030 was doubtful.

According to him, the SDG report was a wakeup call to the Nigerian government to engage the instrumentality of Insurance, which is the transfer of risks, like other nations of the world to stem poverty growth and give room for holistic grassroots development.

Tinubu regretted the government’s attitude towards insurance, stressing that at a time like this, one of the practical ways to tackle poverty headlong was to engage and encourage insurance as a vehicle for risk management and wealth creation.

In order to give vent to the place of insurance in combating poverty, the Council would be rallying professionals at its 2018 National Insurance Brokers Conference and Exhibition to address the theme: “Insurance Industry: Survive, Thrive” and Grassroots Development and Poverty Alleviation: Insurance as an Alternative”.

The Conference which is billed to hold in Lagos on Thursday is one of the largest gathering of Insurance professionals in Nigeria and will be preceded by the Annual General Meeting of the Council which is strictly exclusive to members of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

The Managing Director, Infrastructure Bank Plc, Adekunle Oyinloye will deliver the theme paper titled: “Insurance Industry: Survive, Thrive”, while the sub theme: “Grassroots Development and Poverty Alleviation: Insurance Alternative”, will be delivered by the President of National Association of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson.

The Conference is open to all, as past editions had often attracted a good number of professionals from the insurance industry, the organized private sector, government and international delegates.

The Council is hopeful that this year’s Conference would achieve the desired intention of having penetrative insights and input from other critical sectors outside the industry for its growth and desired sustainable development.

Era of false promises over, traders tell politicians

By Benjamin Umuteme Abuja Ahead of the 2019 general election, the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) has warned politicians that the era of giving false promises is over.

This is just as it called for accountability from in-coming governments saying they must learn to keep their promises.

NANTS President, Mr.

Ken Ukaoha, who made the call at the public presentation of “Framers Manifesto and Traders Charter Demands’’ yesterday in Abuja, on Monday, added that vote buying will soon be a thing of the past.

“We are gradually coming back to our senses to ask why promises made by politicians have not been fulfilled.

“We are tired of bags of rice, salt and wrapper in exchange for our future and the future of our children.

With the PVC on one hand and our instruments on the other hand, it is now time for politicians to make commitments and sign for us on what they will deliver within their four years tenure and we shall vote and hold them accountable to their signature.” He said that there would no longer be room for politicians to enjoy people’s collective wealth for four years while the citizens lavished in penury.

Ukaoha stressed that Nigerians deserve good governance, economic growth and sustainable development and such cannot be achieved without adequate demand from the people.

He said that the traders demanded for immediate design and provision of a coherent, predictable and inward-looking trade policy to help in smooth running of the economy.

Ukaoha also called for investigation of all “illegal seizure’’ of traders’ goods by agencies of government in line with the commitment to the fight against corruption.

“Others needs are capacity-building to meet the demands of the 21st century trading environment and the harmonization of taxes and charges meted on traders to curb multiple taxation and economy distortion,’’ he added.

For farmers, the president called for increased budgetary allocation to agriculture, dedication of at least 60 per cent of agriculture funding to small-scale farmers.

He also urged governments to enunciate action plan for the support of farmers and roadmap for the resolution of herdsmen-farmers crises.

In his keynote address, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Abuja, Prof.

Clement Alawa, asserted that there will be food security when the government marche its words with action.

He also advised that the government should address the issues of farm production, conservation credit, agriculture, rural development and nutrition programme.

He said farmers need insurance to boost the production and also look into research and extension

Equity market opens week in downward trend, shedding N16bn

By Amaka Ifeakandu Lagos Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange ( NSE) yesterday opened week in a negative trend, declining by N16 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.14 per cent to N11.833 trillion from N11.

849 trillion reported the previous day.

Also the NSE All Share index depreciated by 43.50 basis points to 32413.48 points from 32456.98 points traded on Friday.

Investors traded 91.405 million shares worth N960.906 million in 2529 deals against 162.410 million shares valued at N2.238 billion 2922 deals.

A review of the investment during the day showed that Forte Oil led gainers table, growing by N2.00 to close at N22.25 kobo, Nascon followed with a gain of N1.40 kobo to close at N19.90 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank gained N0.40 kobo to close at N36.90 kobo, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc appreciated by N0.40 kobo to close at N21.21 kobo, Dangote Sugar Refinery added N0.30 kobo to close at N15.00.

Conversely, Unilever Nigeria Plc recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by N2.30 kobo to close at N41.20 kobo, Nigeria Breweries trailed with a loss of N2.00 to close at N86.00, Lafarge Wapco fell by N1.50 kobo to close at N21.50 kobo, Fidson Health care down by N0.60 kobo to close at N5.40 kobo while Guinness Nigeria Plc dropped by N0.50 kobo to close at N78.50 kobo.

Further analysis showed that United Bank for Africa was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 14.613 million shares worth N118.384 million, FCMB group followed with account of 11.869 million shares valued at N19.385 million, Fidelity Bank traded 6.907 million shares cost N13.106 million, Guaranty Trust Bank sold 5.922 million shares worth N216.930 million while Honey Well Flour Mills Nigeria Plc accounted for 4.373 million shares valued at N5.582 million.

Advocacy for cross border women traders in West Africa gathers steam

For sometimes now, the public perception of the role of women in African is seen more as a home keeper.

However, that narrative is changing, BINTA SHAMA reports.

Generally a woman is seen as fragile, soft and gentle in nature.

Expectedly, she is expected to oversee the home front and anything that has to do with domestic activities.

However, the story has changed as we find programmes on gender equality, women empowerment and so on.

A written piece by the New Faces, New Voices (NFNV)-Nigeria, a Non Governmental organization and foremost women advocacy group said women are regarded as the economic engine at the heart of West Africa, adding that these women include a large group of small scale traders with little working capital, infrastructure and rudimentary numeracy/literacy skills.

Women dependent on cross border trade The organisation notes that Nigerian women are dependent on cross border trade to earn a living and will go through the harsh rudimentary process at the borders just to ensure they are able to trade.

In neighbouring Ghana, these women are described as ‘head pan traders’.

The group disclosed that the ECOWAS Commission has already commenced formal plans to engage with women cross border traders by the development of a roadmap in 2013 at an expert meeting which was convened and a follow up meeting that considered the draft ECOWAS Plan on Gender and Trade in January 2015.

The group added that the initiatives will attract technical resources and capacity building support from international organizations such as the international Trade Centre which is currently supporting the Uganda Export Promotion Council Program with women cross birder traders.

The New Faces, New Voices (NFNV)-Nigeria has for some time now been coming up with an intervention program to support West African women trader across border in West Africa.

According to the NGO, the project is aimed at reinforcing regional integration process as well as reduce the cost of doing business in West Africa.

Debola Aminu cropped up and were exhaustively discussed.

Speaking at the African Women CEO roundtable, the Country DirectorNFNV, Nigeria, Hajia Aishatu Debola Aminu said the Expo was basically to prepare the ground for African women in business especially those with ideas and skills but lack the means of showcasing their talents, and opportunities for young entrepreneurs to showcase their products.

She said: “The Nigerian branch, New Face, New Voice has organised this programme to empower the African women; precisely those in the West African coast, as a way of encouraging both the upcoming entrepreneurs who has little or no experience to go about their business and also make established women business owners to work on a social and friendly ground in networking by sharing ideas and learning from one another”, Explaining further, “she said Nigeria being a grand patron in the African commercial world should standout not only in West Africa, or Africa, but should also be able to compete with the world at large, assuring that market strategy and platform for all African women in business to work in unity and one voice has been created.

Women empowerment key Meanwhile, a participant at the exhibition, who is into cosmetics and spices, Dr.

Ladi Shambo stressed the need for the federal government’s involvement in empowering women.

Explaining further, she said: “The training is coming at a perfect time but might lose its purpose because government is not giving free support to women in Nigeria.

“Go to Ghana and see how their government is supporting women entrepreneurs save for our Vice President Osinbajo that is trying to make things easy for entrepreneurs, Nigeria has forgotten us.

“This programme has given me more motivation.

We need to work hard as women in Africa especially Nigeria.

We are so marginalised beyond pardon.

It is a room for us to come out as new voices and new faces to mobilise the women to fight for their rights and gender equality because we have been unfairly treated.” “I considered it a privilege to be among the 120 women that would be empowered in this exhibition.

And so far, I have been enlightened.

I never knew of doing a marketing research plan before today, but now, I know and will add to my strategies”, she added.

Women empowerment as driver of growth Speaking in the same vein, the Grand Patron NFNV and the founder, I-Care Women & Youth Initiative, Hajia Dr.

Amina Namadi Sambo observes that governments, groups and individuals have made concerted efforts to advance the cause of women as a way of impacting positively on their socio-economic wellbeing.

According to her, “here we are today for the 1st Pan African Women Expo, which seeks to remove imaginary barriers that limits trade between African women as encapsulated in the theme mentioned previously”.

“It is a milestone and demonstration of what I am saying that women issues are now development issues and I am of the view that the Expo will not only be the beginning of good things to come but can also get better going by commitment and past antecedents of the organisers”, she stated.

In her own remarks, the Minister of State Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar says the Expo was a step in the right direction, arguing that women are equal partners in the development and enhancement of shared posterity of countries around the world.

The team lead organiser, Hafiz Kasim while speaking to Blueprint explained that the programme was an avenue for African women to share and trade ideas with other African countries.

Dignitaries and participants from far from countries like Niger Republic, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali Zambia and Tanzania came to grace the occasion.

