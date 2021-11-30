Firm partners American varsity, Ekiti govt over ‘health sector innovation’



An Abuja-based public strategy firm, Gatefield, Tuesday disclosed that it has partnered with an American university, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Governance Lab (MIT GOV/LAB), CC Hub, and the Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services to launch the first governance innovation accelerator in Nigeria.

The lead strategist of the firm, Adewunmi Emoruwa, in a statement he issued in Abuja on Tuesday, said his team also met the Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi at the State Government House in Ado Ekiti, on Monday night.



He disclosed that the accelerator will be a launchpad to develop governance innovation ideas and prototypes within the health sector.

“Over the past nine months, MIT GOV/LAB, Gatefield, and CC Hub have co-created a novel Governance Innovation Framework. The framework is an iterative process grounded in traditional human-centred design, emphasizing the complexities of designing in complex political, social and economic environments.

“The accelerator programme will last for eight months and be deployed in phases, beginning with an intensive introduction to governance innovation and human-centred design for the public service teams.

“At the end of the eight months, two teams will be trained and supported with technical expertise to undertake research, to co-create and pilot an innovative governance innovation solution.

“We are excited by this partnership with MIT GOV/LAB and the state ministry of health led by Dr Oyebanji Filani. We could not be more proud that we are empowering innovators in the public sector at an important time where there is a global appreciation of the significance of strong healthcare systems due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The accelerator will support the quality of care and public health security teams to develop a governance innovation solution and provide a plan to develop further, institutionalize, and support the proposed innovation within the Ministry,” said

“The programme will start with an intensive boot camp and training on human-centred design and the innovation framework. After completing all lessons and assignments, participants will receive a certificate of accelerator completion from MIT GOV/LAB”, he said.

