Firm partners NOUN on safety seminar

The Hybrid Group, in conjunction with the National Open University Nigeria (NOUN) has organised a safety and health awareness seminar for students and staff of the university.

The programme is part of its contributions to the development of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) in work places and homes.

The seminar, which was held at the lecture theatre of the institution’s Abuja study centre in Dutse, and streamed live, was

meant for all the students in the northern part of the country.

While welcoming the students, staff and members of the public, the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof Abdallah Adamu, represented by the Director, Learner Support Services, Prof G O Okagbere, thanked the Hybrid Group for the awareness seminar which he said was in line with

the institution’s strategic goal of creating partnership to expose

students for the 21st century labour market.

He, therefore, urged students and participants to take advantage of

the seminar which, he said was coming at a very suspicious time. The seminar, he noted, was also to be replicated in the southern part of

the country in a date to be announced.

Managing Director of the Group, Mr Dapo Omolade, while giving the

lecture, he said the main purpose of the seminar is to provide

in-depth information and insight about the health, safety and environment profession that would assist anyone considering a career in the field.

“The profession had existed in Nigeria for more than 40 years but not

much has been known about it. Therefore, we are partnering with the

management of NOUN to close the gap that exists about the knowledge of HSE in Nigeria.

“Safety professionals have responsibilities in every facet of human

existence, whether at home, on the road or in any work place. As long

as there is interaction between human asset, systems, equipment and

environment, the safety professionals has relevance,” he concluded.

The seminar is one of the several ways the university collaborates

with the private sector to boost the knowledge of its students and the

general public.

