Firm seeks NASS’ intervention on Atala Oil field revocation

Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited (HONL), one of the joint venture (JV) partners with Bayelsa Oil Company Ltd, and Century Exploration and Production Limited have approached the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition over the revocation of their ownership of the Atala Field (OML 46) and the rewarding of same to another company, Halkin Exploration and Production Limited by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

In a letter to the committee dated September 24, 2021, HONL complained of alleged fraud, criminal breach of trust, forgery, corruption and the improper manner in which the DPR revoked its licence and prayed the committee to invite Halkin Exploration and Production Limited to clarify its claim to have invested $60,000,000 in the Atala Marginal Field and the acquisition of 41 per cent of Bayelsa Oil Company Limited’s participating interest in the Atala Field, both of which claims that founded DPR’s and the Minister of Petroleum Resources’ justification for the re-award of the field.

The committee, through its chairman, Sen. Ayo Akinyelure, granted the prayer by inviting Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited, Bayelsa Oil Company Limited, Century Exploration and Production Limited, DPR and Halkin Exploration and Production Limited in a letter dated October 15, 2021, to appear for a public hearing.

Through its managing director, Mr. Ebikabowei Dorgu, it requested a two-week extension to enable the company to put together its documentation for proper presentation – which was granted by the committee.

