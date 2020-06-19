Firm spends N11.8m on road, erosion control in Kogi

A construction firm, Wave of Minds Resources Nigeria Limited, as part of its social responsibility to the people of Ugwolawo community in Ofu local government area of Kogi state has committed N11.8 million to road construction and erosion control.

The chief executive officer of the company, Chief Ocholi Yusuf Okpanachi, said during the flag-off of the two projects at Ugwolawo community in Ofu local government area that the road had a distance of one kilometre, adding that “it will cost N8.6 million while the drainage for erosion control will gulp N3.2 million.”

He stated that his resolve to give back to his people through the construction of the road and the drainage was borne out of his desire to end the suffering the community often passes through during the rainy season.

He said, “I grew up to meet this particular road in a bad condition in this community and people living along this axis find it difficult to access their houses during rainy season.

“The bad condition of the road has created unbearable hardship to residents of this area and as a young boy growing up in the community I vow that if God almighty gives me the financial power I will construct the road for my people without seeking help from anybody.

“Today, God has given me the financial capacity to fulfil my promise that is why I move my construction company down to the community to fix the road and construct drainage that will control the erosion for my people.”

The general manager of the construction company, Engr. Teidi Suleiman, in his remarks, said quality road that would be second to none in the entire Ogwolawo community would be delivered.

“These projects are not the type of projects an individual in the society can easily carry out, but because of the love our chief executive officer has for his people, he decided to come and contribute his quota to the development of Ogwolawo his community,” he said.

Earlier, the CEO and his team paid a courtesy visit on the Attah Igala, HRM, Dr. Idakwo Michael Ameh-Oboni II, where he intimated the monarch of his plans and later received royal blessings.