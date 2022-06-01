FIRS commences recovery of unremitted tax deductions by states, LGs

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has stated that it will commence the process of enforcement and recovery of unremitted tax deductions owed by some States and Local Governments in Nigeria.

This decision is contained in a Public Notice, signed by its Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, where the tax authority noted that most States and Local Governments have failed to remit to the Service Withholding Tax (WHT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) deductions from payments made to contractors and service providers by them as required by law.

In a statement by Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS, (Media & Communication) to the Executive Chairman of the Service, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, the Notice, highlighting relevant portions of the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Value Added Tax Act (VATA), stated that Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, as well as Parastatals and other establishments were mandated by law to deduct certain taxes while making payments to third parties and remit those deductions to the FIRS.

“The provisions of Sections 78(3), 79(3), 81 of the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA), and Sections 9(I), 13(1) of the Value Added Tax Act (VATA), mandate Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government (MDAs), Parastatals and other establishments to deduct WHT and VAT while making payments to third parties and remit same to the Service.

“By the provisions of the relevant laws, States and Local Governments are statutorily mandated, as agents of collection, to deduct at source and remit to the Service, all taxes deducted, within twenty-one days,” the Notice read.

