FIRS harps on human capital devt, says it’s key to national devt

The Management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said investing in human capital was key to national development.

The Service stated that without adequate human capital resource development “no nation can have sustainable development.”

The FIRS executive chairman, Mr. Mohammed Nami, stated this Friday during the Service’s special day at the on-going 34th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Nami, represented by the Tax Controller, Enugu Medium and Small Tax Office, Barrister Stella Obiora Ndidiamaka, said no matter how highly endowed a nation might be “without human capital development, the country is doomed.”

He said, “A country that fails to develop its human materials is likely to be under-developed for many decades irrespective of natural endowments underneath its soil. This is because real and sustainable development would continue to elude it until attention is given to human capital development.

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service as the top tax authority in Nigeria that is saddled with the responsibility of assessing, collecting and accounting for all revenues collected on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria believes that policy conception, formulation and execution without deliberate human capital development cannot lead to a sustained economic development.

“This belief is reinforced by one of the four cardinal goals of the current Management of Service which emphasizes rebuilding FIRS institutional frameworks. This simply means the FIRS is focused on building and strengthening the capacity of the departments and units of FIRS to deliver their mandates on a long term and sustainable basis.

“Our focus on building and strengthening human capacity has continuously improved our revenue collection year-on year. In 2022, we collected an unprecedented N10.04 trillion. This underscores the efforts and capacity of our staff members.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

