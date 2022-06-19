FIRS, Kwara revenue agency collaborate on improved IGR 

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has pledged to collaborate with the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) to enable it capture eligible taxpayers in the state tax net.

The pledge was made when the executive chairman of the KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi, in company of KW-IRS top management team, received members of the FIRS at the corporate head office of the service, Ilorin.

Speaking during the meeting, the Tax Controller, Adama Isa, who led the seven-man team to the KWIRS office, said continual collaboration would ensure eligible taxpayers in the state are adequately and appropriately captured into the tax net.

The FIRS official also said the courtesy visit was aimed at strengthening the long-standing institutional relationship between FIRS and KW-IRS.

Adama, who applauded the data-sharing liaison between both revenue agencies, pledged continual collaboration in ensuring eligible taxpayers in the state are adequately and appropriately captured into the tax net.

