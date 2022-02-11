FIRS launches self-service stations in its tax offices

To increase voluntary tax compliance, the management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has introduced “Self-Service Stations” where taxpayers can file tax returns, pay taxes, apply for and validate Tax Clearance Certificates among other services, by themselves on online platforms located in FIRS tax offices across the country.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, this initiative is aimed at supporting taxpayers in the optimised use of the TaxPro Max solution.

“As part of the Service’s effort to enhance voluntary tax compliance, the SelfService Stations will, among other things, provide taxpayers the opportunity to carry out the following services online while in the Tax Office: Filing tax returns; Paying taxes; Applying for and validate TCCs; Generating receipts and credit notes,” the statement read.