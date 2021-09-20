FIRS to collect VAT from CSOs

The Director, Tax Policy and Advisory Department, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mr Temitayo Orebajo, says all Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are expected to register for tax purposes and obtain Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

Orebajo said this in Abuja at a webinar on CSOs tax responsibilities and compliance. He said the webinar was aimed to promote CSOs understanding and knowledge of their tax responsibilities. The webinar was organised by FIRS and the European Union Agents for Citizen-Driven Transformation (EU-ACT), a Non-Governmental Organisation. The webinar is to provide an opportunity for CSOs to engage the FIRS on parts of tax regulations that concern them, and the challenges and bottlenecks they face in their bid to stay compliant.

Orebajo said that the CSOs were statutorily required to maintain accurate record of employees, proper books of accounts for tax purposes. He said that failure to comply would attract appropriate penalties under the extant tax laws.

Orebajo said that VAT on goods purchased by NGOs for use in humanitarian donor funded projects was at zero rate under the value added tax.