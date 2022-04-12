First Bank: Committing N2.019bn to nation’s healthcare sector for economic growth  

AMAKA IFEAKANDU looks at the impact of FirstBank initiatives in the healthcare sector and their contribution to stemming the tide of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider has continued to play active roles in supporting the nation’s healthcare sector.

The bank developed the health finance loan targeted at registered pharmacies, private hospitals and other health care service providers. The loan is specifically designed to finance working capital, stocking of drugs and medical supplies, as well as purchase of hospitals’ medical equipment.

Apart from providing fund for medical, dental and healthcare professionals to help their practice thrive, the Bank has been playing an active role in the public-private sector driven initiatives which have immensely contributed to combating the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Financial Support

From January till date, FirstBank has supported the national healthcare delivery with N2.019 billion to finance the health facilities. A breakdown of teh sum showed the bank disbursed N1.531 billion loans in 238 transactions in 2021, and granted N488.050 million credit facilities in 65 transactions from January till date.

The facilities, according to the bank, helped to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic which ravaged world economy in 2020. The loans, it added, were granted in line with the drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sustain the economy.

Available data from the FirstBank showed that the loans were targeted at Pharmacies, Hospitals, Diagnostic centres, and Chemist shops, adding that the number of the people that accessed the loan in 2021 were 238 while 65 customers participated from January till date.

The bank also said that the top three unique selling propositions (USPs) are overdraft facilities, collateral-free, competitive interest rates which stood at 18.26 per cent.

Award/recognition

Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, the bank received global recognition for its contribution to the development of various socioeconomic activities , including healthcare sector.

In 2019, the bank was among 30 corporate organisations that won accolades at the Africa Safety Awards, for giving exemplary health and safety executive (HSE) performance at the maiden edition of the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) in Lagos.

FirstBank also won AfriSAFE Financial Sector Award 2019 for its contribution to the improvement of health, safety, environment, and well-being in Africa.

COVID-19 initiatives

And with the outbreak of COVID -19 in 2020, “the bank came up with different initiatives and campaign such as ” Salute to health care worker”, “Mask Up, Stay Safe” campaign”, Children’s health and education'” among others, to appreciate health workers and create awareness towards reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our communities. The campaign was also designed to support Health care and children education activities in the country.”

#FirstBankSalutes

In appreciation of the good work Nigeria’s healthcare workers are doing, all staff members of FirstBank transformed the social media world and got many Nigerians to do same, through their various Profile or Display Pictures, using unique photo messages dedicated to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in the frontlines, with a hashtag #FirstBankSalutes.

In one of the pictures captioned “we salute our frontline warriors,” a healthcare worker was dressed in a personal protective equipment in readiness for the task at hand and a message underneath reads “no capes, just lab coats. No superhuman capability, just dedication, strength and compassion. As we play our parts by staying at home, we thank our medical professionals for being our Avengers.”

Another picture captioned ‘The world called and they responded’ has the picture of a nose/mouth mask and a stethoscope. The message underneath reads: “There are many ways to say thank you to the medical professionals tackling COVID-19 and putting you first like FirstBank. One of them is to stay at home, another is to share this message with someone.”

“Like soldiers, health workers also face considerable mental stress. It is often forgotten that as humans, they feel the sorrow of loss when their patients succumb to the virus. They too have families, and so will also naturally be fearful that the virus might reach those they love most.”

Mask Up, Stay Safe Campaign

The bank on December 2020 embarked on digital campaign tagged Mask Up, Stay Safe as part of its advocacy to encourage Nigerians to consciously protect one another against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign urged everyone to observe the safety and precautionary guideline during the festive seasons and it was signposting using the bank’s customised facemask filter on Instagram made of FirstBank 125th Anniversary pattern in Ankara fabric.

“The activities are structured towards increased public awareness and participation in the bank’s SPARK (Start Performing Act of Random Kindness) initiative with the central goal of reigniting the societal moral values, by encouraging people to choose to do the right thing and reinforcing a consciousness/mindset of showing compassion and empathy, as well as giving to others aimed at inspiring people to make a difference,” explained the FirstBank.

Children’s Health and Education

It is a well known fact that every country across the world, including Nigeria, marks Children’s Day every year to promote awareness about children’s rights, togetherness, and improving children’s welfare. As Nigeria celebrates the Day every year on May 27, other countries have their own special day to mark children day.

Children’s Day has been celebrated in Nigeria since 1964 as a national public holiday for primary and secondary school pupils/students, with various activities centered around them. The Day always offers an opportunity to promote and celebrate children’s rights, thereby building a better future for them.

The bank noted that “the outbreak of COVID-19 which disrupted education and restricted movement added to the plight of our children, who also had to make so many mental and educational adjustments virtually overnight.”

According to UNICEF, “188 countries imposed countrywide school closures during the pandemic, affecting more than 1.6 billion children and youth”.

This situation just heightened the existing educational crisis affecting school children in under-developed countries. And in its effort at supporting children during the pandemic, FirstBank said: “Children education has been at the core of our values.”

The bank, during the nationwide lockdown early in 2020, announced that thousands of students signed up and had access to the e-learning solutions provided for free (in partnership with Roducate and Lagos State Government). This helped a lot of children to continue with their education virtually while at home. The giant financial firm also said it would continue to support and not relent on such interventions in line with its corporate mandate to “put you first!”

FirstBank’s views on various campaigns

Commenting on the bank’s various campaigns to support healthcare sector, Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, in a broadcast message titled “Selflessness and resilience in the face of adversity stand us out and are the hallmark of heroes,” applauded health workers; doctors, nurses, all hospital staff and indeed everyone else providing essential services; for giving the best of themselves continuously, in delivering essential care in the face of this global challenge presented to humanity, at great and grave personal risk.

“All of us at FirstBank acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of our unsung heroes, the frontline Nigerians who toil day and night to care for us and keep us all safe as we collectively fight this battle we face. We add our prayers to that of all Nigerians and lift you up at this time with all we can offer.

“To that end, it is our hope that our ‘Thank you’ in its simplicity can go some way to expressing our deep and profound gratitude in recognition of your service to humanity.”

In appreciating these brave healthcare workers, he said Nigerians should not forget these words of Chatterjee: “COVID-19 will not be the last dangerous microbe we see. The heroism, dedication and selflessness of medical staff allow the rest of us a degree of reassurance that we will overcome this virus.

“We must give these health workers all the support they need to do their jobs, be safe and stay alive…”

On the “Mask up, Stay Safe campaign, Adeduntan, said: “In the spirit of walking the talk, I have uploaded my Instagram story with the virtual face mask and I crave your indulgence to join me in doing the same.”

“This campaign is targeted at informing our customers and the general public that staying safe and protected through face mask-wearing is paramount now, more than ever, as it is a way of mitigating the unforeseen tragedy of the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Stay Safe First!” he concluded.