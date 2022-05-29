First Bank declares N166.7bn pre-tax profit in 2021

FBN Holdings Plc, weekend surprised shareholders as it affirmed its leadership in Nigeria’s financial sector with a gross revenue growth of 28.2 per cent to N757.3 billion and profit before tax which rose by 99.1 per cent to N166.7 billion, according to its audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

The 30.0 per cent growth in loans and advances to N2.9 trillion and 16.2 per cent growth in total asset to N8.9 trillion reaffirms our commitment to drive revenue and profitability as we complete the balance sheet clean-up.

Having achieved the intimidating result, the group in 2022, would be driving a strategic focus on revenue generation through digital channels and retail product offerings, further pushing its synergy potential as well as continuing to improve our operating model to deliver more efficiencies.

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group said on the performance, “Following years of strategic restructuring of the Bank’s balance sheet and operations, the Commercial Banking business is beginning to transition into a sustained growth phase delivering performance commensurate to the size of our business and capabilities of our people. Profit before tax is up 77.9 per cent, gross earnings 30.3%, total assets 15.9 per cent and customer deposits up 19.5 per cent.

Gross earnings grew by 28.2 per cent to N757.3 billion (Dec 2020: N590.7 billion) while interest income remained challenged given the moderated interest rate environment negatively impacting yields; as a result, interest income declined 4.1 per cent to N369.0 billion (Dec 2020: N384.8 billion).

To mitigate the effect of the low interest rate on investment securities and revenue generation, we remained deliberate with our intensified deposit mobilization and funding strategy to support enhanced loan growth at optimised rates leading to a 5.7 per cent increase in interest expense to N140.8 billion (Dec 2020: N133.2 billion).

