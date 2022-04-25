First Bank emerges Best Nigerian Bank in 2022

Nigeria’s premier banking institution and leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has won two awards.

The awards are Best Bank in Nigeria 2022 and Best Digital Transformation Bank in Nigeria at the International Investor Awards 2022, a print and online publication that provides insights, news and visual informative pieces with topics ranging from world markets, investing opportunities, industry analysis and so much more.

All content is dedicated to the global investment community that wants to take a step ahead.

The bank was recognized with the Best Bank in Nigeria 2022 award for its leadership role in promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria which has been integral to improving lives and stimulating businesses of individuals across the country.

Also, the Best Bank in Digital Transformation was awarded to FirstBank in recognition of its continued efforts at reinventing its digital banking channels which have been central to reinforcing the Bank’s leading role in promoting a cashless society in the country whilst putting customers at an advantage in enjoying secured and seamless digital banking experiences. The Bank’s digital banking channels include; its recently unveiled fully automated branch (FirstBank Digital Experience Centre), *894# USSD banking, FirstMobile, First online,

and WhatsApp banking amongst others.

Expressing delight at the Bank’s performance, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications of the Bank, Ms Folake Ani-Mumuney said, “We thank International Investor Awards for the recognition, whilst dedicating these awards to our esteemed customers spread across the world for their unflinching patronage of our services through our 128 years of existence.

“As a bank that is woven into the fabric of society, we remain committed to ensuring that our customers enjoy safe, secure and advanced financial services as they seamlessly carry out their banking transactions on the go, irrespective of where they are.”

In 2021, the bank received similar recognitions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

