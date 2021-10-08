First declare state of emergency in the North, Ohanaeze tells FG

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Thursday challenged the federal government to first declare a state of emergency in northern Nigeria before threatening to do so in Anambra state.

Secretary general of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said in a statement that the planned declaration of state of emergency was an attempt by APC government to take over the state and appoint a sole administrator to replace Governor Willie Obianor.

The statement reads in part: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide expects that President Muhammadu Buhari should have declared a state of emergency in Kaduna, Kastina, Borno, Zamfara, or Yobe states before threatening to declare a state of emergency in Anambra.

“We are astounded that APC led federal government are tinkering out the scripts for the hijack of the electoral process in Anambra governorship elections. The threats to announce a state of emergency in Anambra and replace Governor Obiano with sole administrator from the north is the gimmicks of Governor Hope Uzodinma led National Electoral Committee on Anambra guber elections to install an APC governor by November 6th, 2021 governorship election in Anambra.

“Ndigbo had earlier foreseen these moves to use the instrumentality of the federal government to install an APC governor in Anambra.

“Our suspicions had been reinforced with the recent presidential threats to declare a state of emergency in Anambra, as a reaffirmation that the insecurity challenges in the southeast were sponsored and man-made, even the operation Golden Dawn of the Army was a deliberate action and threats from the presidency. They are all about politics and Ndi Anambra should resist this devilish plot of importing a sole administrator from the north to impose an APC Ggvernor in Anambra.

“This is a wake-up call and a bitter lesson for the southeast governors to rise and voice out the truth to President Muhammadu Buhari on his deficiencies and flaws in governance and the state of insecurity in the southeast were based on southeast marginalisation by his government.

“A decorated slave fetching firewood for the roasting of another slave should be aware that his own life is not safe.”