First Hawthorn Suites in Africa berths in Abuja

The management of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Hotel declared officially yesterday, at a world press conference and grand opening in Abuja that having undergone full renovation for two years, the hospitality entity was poised to render full service delivery to Nigerians.

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham is part of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, an international hotel and resort chain based in the United States, and the first Hawthorn Suites in Africa that is owned and operated by Shelter Suites and Hotels Ltd, a leading hotel developer and operator in Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen at the ceremony, the General Manager Hawthorn Suites, Amine Saad disclosed that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest and most diverse hotel company, which encompasses approximately 9,000 hotels and more than 600,000 rooms in 66 countries under twenty hotel brands.

According to him, the hospitality entity has 108 Suite hotel which comprises of guests single, double and suite accommodations, Property features complimentary hot buffet breakfast and high-speed wired & wireless internet access, infinity pool, fitness center, guest laundry, meeting spaces for up to 2000 pax and Wednesday evening social hour.

Other facilities according to Saad includes; wet bars, expanded cable television, and upgraded bedding featuring signature sweet suite bedding experience, extended-stay hotels featuring studio, one and two – bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and wet bars, fitness facilities, swimming pools, guest laundry, convenience store items, valet and grocery services.

He said, “This grand opening announcement comes after completing a multi-million dollars renovation that the hotel has been undergoing for the last two years.

This investment comes from our belief in creating value.

We value the guest that stay with us and value our employees who are the reason for our success,” He thereafter thanked its Chairman, Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, the Managing Director, Mallam.

Faruk Aliyu the board of directors and everyone who contributed towards the success of completing the renovation of the hotel for their commitment and support.

While fielding questions minutes later, the Managing Director Shelter Suites and Hotels, Mallam Faruk Aliyu eulogized the Nigerian environment, assuring that as a tax-paying entity, the new addition to the hospitality industry would make economic addition to Nigeria’s economy