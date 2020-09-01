First lady vows to end to rape, gender violence in Oyo

Wife of the Oyo state governor, Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, Monday said she is ready to ensure an end to rape and gender based violence in the state.

She stated this while playing host to the chairperson of the University of Ibadan Women Society (UIWS), who is also the wife of the vice-chancellor, Dr. Wumi Olayinka.

While stressing that her office has been working assiduously to end rape and gender-based violence in the state, Mrs. Makinde said there is every need to promote women empowerment and emancipation as an avenue for engendering peaceful coexistence in the society.

She stated that her office has been adopting proactive measures while putting in place the right structures to prevent the occurrence of negative/anti-women vices in the state

Commending UIWS for the work it has been doing in the area of women empowerment, and the campaign against gender-based violence, Mrs. Makinde stated that the government of Oyo state under the leadership of Governor Makinde would be willing to work with the associations, especially in the area of empowering rural women.

She added that her major concern at the moment is how to end rape and gender-based violence by putting the right and proactive structures in place.

She said: “One of my key concerns right now is how to end rape and gender-based violence. Like your approach, it is not just to talk about it, not just to prevent it, but also to be proactive in providing something substantial that can go a long way to mitigate the problems on the table.”

“This is something which most people do not look at. What they do is to shout and say ‘catch the rapists.’ But how do we put structures in place so that we can stop rape from happening? So, that is one of the things that I like, which you have taken the bold step to build, even if it is just a domestic facility that will accommodate 20 people.

“Those people who can benefit from such a facility will, in the future, contribute to another new space by keying into your ideas. I think for me, it is a very good thing to look at,” she said.