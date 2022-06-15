First National Aviation Conference opens in Abuja



The first aviation conference in Nigeria has begun in Abuja, with the goal of finding long-term solutions to the sector’s challenges and charting a new path for growth.



This is the first of its kind in the country with the theme “Advancing the frontiers of possibilities for safe, secure, and profitable air transport.”



Turning Covid 19’s challenges in the sector into stepping stones for development is also seen as a way to maximize the country’s untapped capacities in the global aviation space.



Participants at the conference hope that the fallout will aid in the establishment of mechanisms that will allow Nigeria to serve as a hub for aviation personnel from around the world seeking capacity building, as well as a location for mechanical checks on equipment.



Panel discussions at the meeting would include, among other things, the ease of doing business in the aviation sector, aviation and national security, and the challenges of implementing an air transport market system.



The conference, which will become an annual event, will produce a working document that will be distributed to relevant authorities for implementation.

