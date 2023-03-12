First Nigeria’s female elected Senator is dead

Nigeria’s first female elected Senator, Franca Afegbua, has passed on at age 79.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Afegbua’s family on Sunday.

The statement reads, “The Afegbua family of Edo state has confirmed the demise of the first woman senator in Nigeria, Senator Franca Afegbua, whose sad event occurred this morning, Sunday, March 12, 2023. She combined beauty and brain during her service to Nigeria. Funeral details will be announced by the family soon.”

Before her death, Afegbua was a native of Okpella, a town in Etsako-east local government area of Edo state

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

