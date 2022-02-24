FirstBank: Boosting SMEs’ growth, nation’s economy  through loan products

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has created variant of SME Loan products to support the growth of SMEs business with required funds. AMAKA IFEAKANDU looks at the impact and benefits of the SMEs loan facility to the companies and the economy in general

Over the years, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) are known as the backbone of many economies around the world, including Nigeria. They account for the majority of businesses and remain important contributors to job creation and global economic development. The SMEs represent about 90 per cent of businesses and more than 50 of employment worldwide. Available data showed that formal SMEs contribute up to 40 percent of national income (GDP) in emerging economies. These numbers are significantly higher when informal SMEs are included. According to World Bank estimates, 600 million jobs will be needed by 2030 to absorb the growing global workforce, which makes SME development a high priority for many governments around the world. Contribution In Nigeria Economy

A recent report showed that more than half of the jobs in developing countries are created by SMEs, and they dominate the private sector space in the same economies.

SMEs constitute essential ingredients in lubrication and development of Nigeria economy.

The SMEs’ ecosystem as a central pillar for the economic growth, has contributed about 48 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), accounting for 96 per cent of businesses and 84 per cent of employment.

With a total number of about 17.4 million, the sector accounts for about 50 per cent of the industrial jobs and 90 per cent of manufacturing sector, in terms of number of enterprises .

According to the 2010 Survey report on SMEs in Nigeria conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with SMEDAN, the SME sector in Nigeria is strategically positioned to absorb up to 80 percent of jobs, improve per capita income, increase value addition to raw materials supply, improve export earnings, enhance capacity utilisation in key industries and unlock economic expansion and GDP growth.

Impact of Loan facility to different sectors

Manufacturing sector: The SMEs in the country have contributed immensely to the manufacturing sector

The sector as the backbone of the nation’s economy play a major role in mitigating the problem of imbalance in the balance of payment accounts through its export promotion. Apart from providing opportunities to a large number of capable and potential entrepreneurs, It can as well help to release scarce capital towards productive use.

Education sector: Education provides the platform to improve the quality of life and continuous regeneration of knowledge, capacity, and skill in the society for continuous productivity and development. The advent of Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the reality of the dilapidation and poor funding of the education sector in the country.

In Nigeria, basic education is financed through concurrent financing from the three tiers of government—federal, state, and local government authority.

The federal, state and local governments have the mandate to provide 50 percent , 30 percent and 20 percent respectively for funding of education to maintain/equip facilities in schools. Records show that for the past ten years, the Nigerian education sector allocation has not reached the UNESCO recommended 10 to 15 percent of the budget in developing countries. This has led to teachers’ strikes at all levels of education.

But today, Apart from government education funding, schools across the country, especially private schools, have opportunity to secure loan from commercial banks like First Bank of Nigeria through its SME Loan products to meet other pressing needs ranging from working capital to assets financing.

IT sector

It is a known fact that every business across the country from smallest to the largest firms need dependable modern office equipment that is affordable, but getting such equipment to meet company needs can be expensive. In today’s business, technological advancement means equipment replacement or upgrades that are necessary, especially if you want to muscle power with your competitors. Office equipment finance option such as loans set individual business up to pay for the important equipment of your business need

Health Sector

The outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic which impacted negatively on the world economy brought hardship to health sector in the country. The pandemic revealed the poor state of infrastructure and facilities in the nation’s health sector. But Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) N100 billion intervention funds in the sector has helped to revive some companies in the sector. Stakeholders in the health sector also said that with the help of the funds, most local pharmaceutical industries have boosted their production capacities to manufacture facemasks, personal protective equipment PPE) hand sanitizer, gloves, antiviral drugs, ventilators, medical supplies among others. The apex regulator also said N93 billion of the funds had already been disbursed and a positive impact is being felt in the private sector. This therefore showed that a well managed loan facility will not only help to grow a company, but also uplift the growth of the economy in general.

Key Challenges of SMEs

Despite the significant contribution of SMEs to the Nigerian economy, it faced with a lot of challenges that hindered the growth and development of the sector. Access to additional funds remains one of the biggest challenges facing SMEs and MSMEs in the country.

Other challenges affecting the SMEs include poor capital structure, high cost of production. limited access to long term funds, poor business continuity/ succession plans, weak value chain, supply distribution, logistics, poor managerial and technical skills, lack of access to international markets and labour intensive production processes..

Other challenges encountered by the sector include lack of skilled manpower, multiplicity of taxes, high cost of doing business, among others. The provision of loan facilities is vital for the growth and development of any business. Accessing loan is a great tool to enhancing a company’s liquidity when no cash is available for financing business requirements. The loan facility from financial institutions is distributed at the company’s discretion and can be applied to different projects and departments in the firm

Reasons for SMEs seeking for loan facility

Basically, the major reason why SMEs seek for loans is to enable them finance changes in their business that can result in a high return of their Investment. SMEs consider a small business loan to enable the company invest in an expansion opportunity. As the business starts growing, it becomes necessary for the management of the company to sustain the growth profile to ensure the profit does not shrink. Loan can help a firm cover the expenses of expanding business without affecting operational funds. Apart from buying equipment, small business needs loan to have steady cash flow to enable them sustained their operations.

Why FirstBank created SME Loan Products

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s most sought after-valuable banking brand, developed different loan financing products for SMEs to meet their respective problems in times of financial needs. The bank believes SMEs are key drivers of the economy, hence its reason for designing variant loan facilities to support the growth of business with required funds. Some of the bank’s SMEs’ product loan financing includes cement distributorship finance, First Edu, Office equipment Health Finance Facility among others.

Cement Distributorship Finance

The cement distributorship finance provides structured financing to distributors of cement companies on the bank’s approved list. This is to aid the working capital of the distributors for their business expansion. To access the loan, you are expected to have KYC documentation, meet account opening requirements and loan processing form and documentation.The loan will last for a period of 12 months with a maximum loan amounting to N120 million. Collateral on the loan is flexibly structured while interest rate is flexible & competitive with management fee of one per cent.

First Edu

First Bank’s First Edu loan product was conceived specifically to offer finance to schools for varied needs of the segment. This includes working capital, Asset finance, school bus and commercial mortgage to private pre- primary, primary and secondary schools / registered A Level educational institutions with steady flow of income. The loan attracts 90-day tenor up to 4 years with maximum loan facilities totalling to N100 million. Such product does not need collateral but property acquisition is secured with legal mortgage. The interest rate of the loan is flexible and competitive while management fee stands at one per cent.

Office equipment

The bank developed this facility to part-finance the acquisition of assets for retail customers. The loan will last for a period of 18 months with maximum loan of N5 million and above while the collateral is the asset(s) purchased. The interest rate on the credit is competitive with one per cent management fee.

Health Finance Facility

HFF was designed to offer credit facility to pharmacists, private hospitals and diagnostic center for the purchase of drugs and other medical supplies locally and from abroad. The loan has 180-day tenor for working capital and 36 months for assets financing. The interest rate is flexible and Competitive.The loan is collateral-free and maximum loan amount up to N10 million for working capital.

Without doubt, the fund injected into these sectors of the economy through First Bank SMEs Loan products, has helped a lot of SMEs’ business to sustain growth profile and continue with their operations

