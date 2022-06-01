FirstBank committed to recreating wealth for unbanked in Nigeria

First Bank of Nigeria Plc has said that recreating wealth for the unbanked and improving their standards of living would continue to be its major focus while leveraging digital offerings to drive financial inclusion.

The Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria Plc, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, stated this during the commissioning of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) situated at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos at the weekend.

He expressed excitement at the birthing of the project while adding that ICAN is widely acclaimed for supporting national capacity building and economic self-reliance by raising and training astute accounting professionals working tall within and outside the borders of this country.

Earlier in her keynote address, the President of ICAN, Comfort Eyitayo, while commending First Bank for the joint collaboration of the project, said the EDC is a conscious and deliberate effort to drastically reduce the number of unemployed accountants and other participating public.

