Firstbank: Rewarding Firstmonie Wallet Customers in grand style

First Bank of Nigeria Limited recently launched a campaign tagged “Transact and win promo” to reward First Monie Wallet customers. AMAKA IFEAKANDU looks at the impact of the campaign on the bank’s teeming customers.

Technological advancement has offered the Nigerian banking industry the opportunity to adopt different innovation to provide excellent services, meet customers’ demand and still remain relevant in the global financial system.

The nation’s commercial banks in their transformation process have developed both electronic and internet banking platforms to enable customers conduct their transactions in the comfort of their homes and offices.



First Monie Wallet application

And in this regard, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion bank, is among the banks that have provided an array of digital financial services with various payment channels to reach all its customers across the country

The FirstMonie wallet app is one of the FirstBank’s online digital platforms that allows customers perform seamless transaction using their mobile phone numbers from anywhere at any time.

Description

Firstmonie Wallet is an electronic wallet that gives individuals the convenience of making and accepting payments electronically with their mobile numbers.

This is a tool used by developing nations to enable individuals participate fully in the global financial system.

It helps to eliminate the need to carry a physical wallet by storing customers’ payment information securely and compactly

Features

The application could be used to transfer funds, Fund Wallet, buy Airtime/Data Top-up, pay Bill, Cash In and Cash Out as well as do corporate Disbursements & Collections. Apart from funding Bet9ja, it can be used for Virtual Card and Agent Locator

Benefits

The application will afford customers access to different accounts through the wallet.The First Monie Wallet is unique in the sense that it is more convenient for customers, available with or without internet data and can be accessed on any network in Nigeria. It has Instant Transaction without BVN.

Firstmonie Wallet “is a friendly e-wallet used to pay for utility bills, buy airtime and data, transfer and receive money from any account seamlessly and conveniently and much more. It is your wallet with many more possibilities.”

Tiers of Wallets

Firstmonie Wallet is available on two channels -the USSD code – *894*1# as well as the Mobile App. The product has three classes of account which include First Monie Classic, First Money Gold and First Monie Platinum. The three accounts operate with different unique specifications.

Tier wallet requirement

First Monies Classic account is designed to have inflow limit of N50,000 per day, outflow limit of N50,000 for transactions carried with USSD and N50,000 for Mobile App, while the account will have Wallet capacity of N300,000. Interested customers are expected to submit mobile number and date of birth before they could open such account.

For the First Monie Gold, the cash flow limit into the account is N200,000 per day while outflow limit for USSD and Mobile stands at N100,000 and N200,000 respectively. The account has wallet capacity of N500,000 and the account holder is expected to provide BVN and other valid means of identification such as voters card before operating the account

To operate First Monie Platinum account, the customers will have cash inflow limit of N5,000,000 per day, out flow limit in USSD and Mobile App of N100,000 and N1,000,000 respectively while wallet capacity would not be more than N10,000,000. The account holder is required to comply with KYC of the Central Bank of Nigeria AML/CFT regulations of 2009

To sign up for Firstmonie Wallet using your phone,

· Simply download the app from your store (iOS or Android)

· Enter your mobile number and agree to terms and conditions.

· Follow the steps to complete registration.

To sign up for Firstmonie Wallet via the USSD string,

· Just dial *894*1#.

· Choose 1 to register without BVN and input the necessary information.

· Choose 2 to register with BVN and follow the promp

How to fund Wallet account

You can find wallet from a debit card of any bank, a first Bank account, any active First Monie Wallet or at First Monie Agent location.

Although funding from individual First Bank account is free, funding wallet account from a debit card costs one per cent on amount while at agent location it has three charges depending on the amount deposited.

First Monie Wallet transact and win promo

The First Bank recently launched a two-month campaign tagged Transact and Win promo to reward their customers for their continued patronage of its services. The campaign promo which started on Monday 22, November 2021 will run till January 22, 2022.

Who is qualified?

The promo is open to the banks’ customers, new customer and users of the application as signing up can be carried out by downloading the mobile app from your App store or through the USSD.

To sign up for Firstmonie Wallet through the USSD string, the customer has to dial *894*1# then select 1 to register without BVN and input the necessary information or choose two to register with BVN and follow the promp.

Prizes

The customers of the banks will be rewarded with different prizes including, N10, 000.00 cash prizes, iPhone, standing fans, bags of rice, power generating sets, air conditioning systems and LED Televisions in the course of the two months campaign.

Eligibility

The eligibility to participate in campaign for the respective prizes is dependent on the frequency of use of the Firstmonie Wallet. The higher the number of transactions performed on the mobile-friendly wallet, the higher the chances of winning.

Procedure for rewarding customers

Giving details on how customers will be rewarded, the bank said N10,000.00 is up for grabs by 200 customers for transaction counts of 1 – 15 within the month; 106 25kg bags of rice and 100 units of standing fans are to be won for 16 – 30 transactions consummated with the Firstmonie Wallet; four units of power generating sets, two units of Air Conditioning systems and two units LED Televisions will be given to customers that carry-out 31–50 transactions while four units of iPhones would be won for over 50 transactions carried out with the application.

Other First Bank reward campaigns

Apart from Transact and Win Promo, FirstBank-through its yearly DecemberIssaVybe campaign, is offering free massive gifts and ticket giveaways to premium events aimed at creating fascinating and memorable experiences for stakeholders in the Yuletide season as it unveiled the 2021 calendar of events.

The 30-day activity loaded event include musical shows and concerts, comedies, fashion, arts and food fairs and are specifically supported to evoke joyful moods as everyone gears up for the celebrations of the end of the year, especially the yuletide.

FirstBank DecemberIssaVybe is also designed to inspire kindness in all stakeholders. December is a season for giving and given FirstBank’s culture of showing kindness through initiatives such as SPARK (Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness), DecemberIssaVybe campaign integrates kindness and spreads its message of transforming lives.

First view on Wallet App

Speaking on the Transact and win campaign promo, the Group Executive, E-Business and Retail products, Mr Chuma Ezirim said, “this promo is hinged on the need to appreciate our customers for their patronage, especially as we have had an increased engagement and usages of the various services offered by our mobile-friendly wallet product.

“We are truly enthralled with the prizes up for grabs, as it also translates to rewarding our customers in the spirit of enabling dreams of the Bank’s December-is-a-Vybe campaign.”

Spread across Nigeria

In all , First Bank is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for over 127 years.

With over 750 business locations and over 147,000 Banking Agents spread across 99 per cent of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 30 million customers. The Bank has an international presence through its subsidiaries, FBNBank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana,Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

The Bank has been handy at promoting digital payment in the country and has issued over 10 million cards, the first bank to achieve such a milestone in the country.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership.

First Bank support to government

Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the federal government’s privatization and commercialisation schemes.