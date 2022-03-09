FirstBank rewards customers with N50m worth of prizes in verve card campaign

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider has urged its customers to take advantage of the Bank’s ongoing Verve Card campaign designed to reward customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card.

The Eight-week promo will end on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 as 2,601 customers will win various prizes. These prizes include: N20,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 worth of airtime; power generating sets, refrigerator, cooking gas and the grand prize of a brand-new car.

The promo will reward customers on a weekly and monthly basis. In every week of the promo, 200 customers who carry out a minimum of 2 transactions with their Verve debit card stand a chance to win N10,000.00 worth of airtime, cash prizes of N10,000 and N20,000.

FirstBank’s Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim said “we are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.