FirstBank: Supporting the oil and gas financing for efficiency













The nation’s petroleum industry remains the major source of foreign exchange earnings to the Nigerian economy. AMAKA IFEAKANDU looks at efforts by the First Bank of Nigeria efforts to the nation’s oil and gas sector financing.

Over the years, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the Nigeria’s leading financial services provider, has remained a major player in infrastructure financing in the oil and gas sector. The petroleum sector which is the mainstay of the Nigerian economy has continued to play a vital role in shaping economic and political destiny of the country.

The discovery of crude oil in the country had impacted the economy both positively and negatively.

Although the large proceeds are obtained from the domestic sales and export of petroleum products, its effect on the growth of the nation’s economy in terms of return and productivity is still questionable.

The Nigerian economy is largely dependent on its oil sector for supplies of about 93 percent of its foreign exchange earnings.

The upstream oil industry is the Nigeria’s lifeblood as it is the single most important sector in the country’s economy, providing over 90 per cent of its total exports. The downstream oil industry in Nigeria is another key sector that contributes to the growth of the economy. The country has four oil refineries, eight oil companies and 750 independents all active in the marketing petroleum products.

Challenges facing petroleum industry

Apart from contributing to the nation’s foreign exchange earnings, there are other risks associated with investment in then Nigerian oil sector. These risks are grouped into three categories; political activity and civil unrest, border disputes and government underfunding. The problem of civil unrest has resulted in the shutting down of terminals and flow stations. The major challenge remains the equitable sharing of the country’s multi-billion annual oil revenues among its population who, in some areas, rank amongst the poorest in the world and the environmental responsibilities of the oil multinationals. The issue of border disputes is common to Nigeria as it happens from time to time.

The situation in the sector is exacerbated by corruption within the industry and the government.

Support for the oil & gas financing

Despite all the challenges in the sector, FirstBank has been at the forefront of assisting indigenous firms to take full advantage of the opportunities in the oil and gas industry in line with the Nigerian Local Content Act, by providing requisite financing.

The bank is widely acknowledged as the leading player in oil and gas financing and has a proven pedigree in providing both financial and advisory backing for players in the sector. Some of the bank’s activities in the sector include Vessel finance facility, provisions of term loan , asset finance facility.

Other financing activities in the sector include funding rig acquisition for indigenous operators, financing lines to indigenous fabricators for oil and gas contracts, funding specialised vessel acquisition scheme for local content support, and supporting major pipeline distribution and gas infrastructural development projects in several communities.

Upstream

In the upstream oil and gas sector, First Bank’s dedicated team is poised to help provide needed support investors require in navigating the ever-changing industry dynamics along the value chain. Apart from offering basic and bespoke services to meet individual or company specific business needs, the bank is working closely with the Treasury, Risk, Investment Banking and Asset Management Team to provide options in managing the business risk associated with the volatilities and vagaries in the sector

According to the bank, its experienced relationship team is especially committed to helping business achieve better results. The sector remains a critical part for growth and development in Nigeria and many developing countries across Africa.

Oil is produced from five of Nigeria’s seven sedimentary basins: the Niger Delta, Anambra, Benue Trough, Chad, and Benin.

Downstream

FirstBank developed different products offering in downstream oil and gas, specifically designed to support business needs of its customers. Some of the product offerings include: financial advisory, escrow management, working capital support, asset acquisition & project finance, structured trade and commodity finance, contingent liability management – bonds and guarantee, tax and duty payment, letters of credit and bills for collection, online payments and digital collections, liquidity and supply chain management, currency swaps and forwards, and liability management.

The oil and gas downstream sector remains strategic to the country and it is a key driver of the nation’s economy. The sector has four refineries with a nameplate capacity of 445,000 bbl/d.

Problem in downstream sector

The sector is faced with different problems such as fire outbreak, sabotage, poor management, lack of turn around maintenance and corruption. All these affected the oil production in the country and have forced the refineries to often operate at 40 per cent of full capacity, if at all. This has also resulted in shortages of refined product and the need to increase imports to meet domestic demand.

Nigeria has a robust petrochemicals industry based on its substantial refining capacity and natural gas resources, that focuses around the three centres of Kaduna, Warri and Eleme.

Why choose First Bank?

The bank is the leading financial institution for partnership in the downstream sector. It has key relationship with critical stakeholders and over 100 years cogent experience in Downstream Business Management Innovation solution and creative problem-solving

Oil and gas contract finance

The oil and gas contract finance is a product designed to meet the funding requirements of indigenous oil and gas companies who are either customers or prospects of FirstBank. The major target of the product is to ensure companies increase profitability.

Features

It is self-liquidating as the facility is contingent upon receipt of contract proceeds after successful completion of milestone. The facility is short tenured and it is mostly between 90-360 days depending on the contract being executed.

The bank provides up to 70 per cent of cost of contract execution and not cost of contract value.

The product has essentially domiciliation of contract proceeds as the sole comfort except where facility is in excess of N50 million for Project Finance which must be secured with tangible collateral.

First Bank’s view on oil and gas financing

Making the bank’s position known on financing the sector, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Adesola Adeduntan, at an Energy Finance Forum, promised operators in the oil and gas sector that they will continue to receive financial support that their company needs of to grow efficiently in the industry, insisting that the company has products tailored to meet the financial needs of operators in the oil and gas sector, which will boost their profitability.

Adeduntan, who was represented by the bank’s Executive Director, Public Sector, Abdullahi Ibrahim at the forum sponsored by the bank at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), assured operators of profitable business partnership.

During the session tagged, “Financiers and the petroleum industry: Gaining mutual understanding to grow”, he said the bank had been supporting the oil and gas sector with funds through some of its products that provide finance for oil contracts.

On the First Bank oil and gas finance product Adeduntan said, accelerating development needs infrastructure finance, adding that attracting long-term investment to the oil and gas sector needs establishment of appropriate regulatory environment.

According to him, First Bank’s oil industry contract finance product was designed to meet the funding requirements of indigenous oil and gas companies who were either customers or prospects of the bank.

“This has been beneficial to operators in the sector and it has increased their profitability and impacted greatly on their operations over the years,” he added.

He said that registered members who are existing or new customers of FBN have been receiving support from the lender, and the bank had been providing finance for stock of white petroleum products in the downstream oil sector.

