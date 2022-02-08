FirstBank to reward over 300 Visa Gold cardholders in new promo

FirstBank is set to reward over 300 holders and customers of its branded Visa Gold card in its ongoing Visa Gold card cashback campaign.

The promo which is scheduled to end on 25 March 2022, will see the first 50 customers with an average transaction value below $150 in the last 6 months get 10 percent cashback on transactions carried out on POS and across the web every month.

To qualify to be rewarded, the card must be used at least 3 times monthly on POS/Web (within the campaign period) with a minimum cumulative spend of $300. The maximum transaction value for purchase cashback is $500.

In addition, the first 50 customers – monthly – with an average transaction value above $150 in the last 6 months will be rewarded with $50 when they grow their total transaction value by 50 percent monthly through PoS and Web payments.

The maximum transaction value for purchase cashback is $300.

50 inactive Visa Gold cardholders in the last 6 months are not left out when they use their cards at least 3 times monthly on PoS and Web. With a minimum cumulative spend of $150, they are entitled to 10 percent cashback on transactions.

FirstBank Visa Gold card is an international premium credit card issued in partnership with Visa International. It is Bank’s dollar-denominated card for customers in the mid-affluent segment and is accepted for payment at over 29 million locations and cash withdrawals at over 1.8 million ATMs worldwide.