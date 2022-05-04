FirstBank Webinar: Highlighting effects of cybercrime in an economy

First Bank of Nigeria Limited recently organised webinar to highlight the impact of Ukarain and Russian war on the cyberspace. AMAKA IFEAKANDU looks at the effects of the war on financial institutions, bank customers, companies and cautions that cyber terrorism is real.

Nigeria’s premier and leading financial service providers, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, recently hosted webinar that championed the discourse on the effects of the war between Ukraine and Russia on the cyberspace and financial system.



The programme highlighted the tactics, techniques and procedures that cyber criminals may leverage to execute social engineering, internet scams, business email compromise, variants of phishing and smishing, ransomware and other attacks.

The webinar also prioritises the safeguarding of customers’ funds and investments.

During the webinar, the bank described social engineering as term used for a broad range of malicious activities accomplished through interactions while ransomware is a type of malware that threatens to destroy or withhold a victim’s critical data unless a ransom is paid to the attacker

What is cyber warfare?

Cyber Warfare is a cyber attack or a series of attacks targeted at a country, and they have the potential of disrupting infrastructure, medical and critical systems, bringing damage and often even loss of life. Cyber warfare always involves a nation-state cyber attack on another nation, sometimes carried out by a terrorist organisation or hackers sponsored by the country that is starting an aggression.

In 2020, cyber attacks were rated the fifth top rated risk and they are the new norm, both for private and public companies.

Increase/effects of cyber crime

Cyber crimes have been in existence for decades, “but with advancement in technology and the fact that electronics and the internet have become a big part of our life nowadays, and that they get a lot of press coverage, made them to involve more in today’s real world conflicts.”

Political analysts have pointed out that Russian -Ukarian war could have been cyber repercussions.

The World Economic Forum notes that there is a 19.5 per cent chance that cybersecurity failures will become a critical threat to the world in the next 0 to 2 years, and a 14.6 per cent in 2 to 5 years. Ransomware attacks increased in 2020 by 435 per cent and 95 per cent of the cybersecurity issues traced to human error.

In 2015, the cost of cybercrime for companies was around $3 trillion. In 2025, it is expected to be three times more.

According to Accenture, around 43 per cent of cyber attacks aimed at small businesses but only 14 per cent are somehow ready to face the challenge. According to IBM, on the average, it takes 197 days for a company to discover a breach and 69 days more to contain it.

Apart from affecting cyberspace, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has hit its first target in Nigeria with bakers increasing the price of bread.



The war has severely affected the price of wheat, which the bakers claimed constitutes about 60 per cent of the bread making process.

What bank customers need to do to avoid cyber attack

With the adoption of technology in our everyday life, especially in business transactions, companies, bank customers should be at alert and more worried about cyber attacks due to the current political situation as we haven’t done anything significant to increase our cyber security posture in the last years.

“We should be worried, not because a military confrontation is going on, but because we didn’t take any action to get ready to face a threat that is in the top 10 of the World Economic Forum (WEC) risks,” experts said.

They believed that the best way to avoid attacks is for developers modify and add code to the application because every day, there is a new update coming out. “It is obvious that every day we can be exposed to new risks that will not be discovered until the next assessment, in a few weeks or maybe even months,” the participants further added.

Experts’ views

Experts in the Financial Technology industry have expressed the need for individual companies and bank customers to be careful in managing sensitive information to avoid cyber crime attack.

Experts who spoke at the webinar organised by the First Bank of Nigeria to highlight the effects of the war between Ukraine and Russia on the cyberspace cautioned banking public to always crosscheck every information send to their mail boxes before opening to prevent hackers’ attack, insisting that cyber terrorism is real.

They also warned bank customers not to give their ATM cards to anybody for transactions as the pin would be compromised on the process.

Chief Information Security Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, Mr Harrison Nnaji, said, “while advancement in technology will have positive application for the protection of individuals in armed conflict, new means and methods of warfare and the way they are employed can also pose new threat to individuals.”

Nnaji who spoke on Russia – Ukraine Conflict: Its impact in the Cyber Space, how it affects you,” said, currently the war between Russia and Ukraine remained intense and cyber space has continued to be a secondary battlefield.

He said during cyber warfare, cyber criminals target persons as persistently as they go after large business and organisations, leaving millions of potential targets vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Highlighting some of the effects of cyber warfare on countries and global economy, he said during wars and conflicts, there are usually heightened tension and increased risks of cyber attack.

He said Cyber Security Ventures expected the cost of global cyber crime to grow by 15 per cent per year over the next five years, reaching $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015.

This, according to him, represents the greatest transfer of economic wealth in history, risks the incentives for innovation and investment, it is exponentially larger than the damage inflicted from natural disasters in a year and will be more profitable than global trade of all major illegal drugs combined.

Also speaking on “Social Engineering and Ransomware Attack: Impact on Nigerian Financial System, Acting Assistant Director Quality Control and Assurance (QCA) of Forensics Department of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dr Muktar Bello, said in 2021, digital transactions of N286.45 trillion ($690 billion) were recorded while ransomware recovery cost was 22 per cent of Nigerians plus $1.85million recovery cost.

He said banks can have the highest security but the weakest challenge is the workers or insiders in the bank, adding that “cybercriminals are targeting everyone not minding how big or small the company or individual is as long they get through.”

Bello further said for crime to take place three requirements need to be present namely; the motivator offender, suitable target and absence of a capable guardian.

He said statistics showed that ransomware attacks will cost victims over $265 billion annually by 2031, adding that by 2031, the attack will be occurring 2 seconds from every 11 seconds reported in 2021.

He, however, said by 2025, 30 per cent of government bodies would enact registration to combat ransomware.

Speaking on E-Channel Frauds, Sample, Pattern and Prevention Guidelines, Head Electronic Business and Operations Control FirstBank, Mr Shola Akinnukawe said industry data provided by Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) revealed that Web and Mobile channels are the most vulnerable channels exploited by cyber criminals and fraudsters.

He said fraud through Web channel increased count of 133 per cent when compared with third quarter of 2020, followed closely by Mobile channels with 33.33 per cent increase in volume from third quarter 2020.

Akinnukawe said despite a 63 per cent decrease in fraud value on the web channel from the same quarter last year, it remains the channel with the highest recorded fraud valued in third quarter of 2021. Other channels used for fraudulent activities, according to him include ATM, POS and Internet Banking.

To mitigate cyber attacks, he encouraged companies and individual bank customers not to disclose vital information to people, adding once fraudsters did not have access to information, people will be free from possible rest.

“Other steps to be take to avoid cybercrime attacks include maintaining complex password, avoid downloading free wares, beware of disguise, secure all your devices, keep all ATM cards away from intruders, avoid free of public WIFI network,” he said.

