FirstBank’s SMEConnect webinar: Using APMs to drive revenue

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited recently hosted SMEConnect webinar to update business owners on current technologies as they concern e-payments system. AMAKA IFEAKANDU looks at the benefits of Alternative Payment Methods in the financial system and the country at large

The reinvention of technological practices all over the world has opened up numerous opportunities that have contributed to the steady growth of the business environment.

One of the areas technology has impacted positively in recent time is the methods of payment. This has unrelentingly contributed to the transformation of the nation’s financial industry as customers are now exposed to easy, seamless and time-saving ways to foster their business transactions with other stakeholders.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, in its effort to maintain its roles of promoting sustainability and viability of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), recently convened SMEConnect webinar to enlightenment SMEs operators on the other payment methods existing in the country

Importance of APMs

Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) can benefit small business and its customers in so many ways. APMs are a crucial tool in helping owners of companies to grow their business on a local, national or global scale. The use of APMs enables people to pay in a way that suits them. it is especially important that business owners are able to offer a broad range of payment options at the checkout point. That is one way a company can gain an edge on its competitors, who may only offer traditional forms of payment. The digital age affords us a wealth of alternative payment methods that offer convenience and security to consumers.

In an increasingly cashless marketplace, businesses that fail to embrace alternative payment methods could get left behind. The APMs can also be beneficial for companies that wish to enable seamless cross-border payments. While many countries will be well served by traditional credit cards, you may need to offer alternative payment methods to reach global customers, particularly those in emerging regions of the world.

Reason for SMEConnect Webinar



The SMEConnect webinar, hosted virtually, was opened to everyone, especially small business owners and attendees, aimed at updating businesses with current technologies as they concern payments and demonstrate how the adoption of alternative payment methods can play an integral role in driving revenue growth.

Experts’ views

The webinar, themed “Leveraging Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) to drive revenue for your business” brought together experts, business owners in the SMEs industry.

The speakers at the webinar admitted that the use of APMs for business transactions will help to increase Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) sales as well as improved payment security.

They also said using APMs for payment of goods and services would not only increase trust, but enable Nigeria businesses expand their reach, have better customer experience and faster check out.

Specifically, Head, Digital Innovation Lab, FirstBank, Mr Kolawole Ogunmekan, said customers needed a frictionless payment experience, especially for e-commerce transaction to aid seamless checkout, adding that APMs solve this problem by providing an array of options.

Ogunmekan who spoke on “Alternative Payment Methods: Key to Driving Increased Revenue,” described APMs as any form of payment not carried out using cash or any major international debit or credit card brand like Visa Mastercard, Discover, Amex.

He said the major APMs include digital wallets, mobile payments, bank transfer, Buy now pay latter and QR payment.

Ogunmekan said before SMEs could choose alternative payment channel for any business transactions, the customer needs to invest in a solution that aligns with his/ her lifestyle, focus on convenient and frictionless payment methods

He said “customers are expected to select APMs that offers security features such as frauds protection and encryption features to keep both your business and your customers data safe.”

To have transparent pricing, the banker said, SMEs should ensure they understand the associated fees before choosing payment methods.

In his remarks, Group Business Head, Merchant Acquiring, Interswitch, Mr Jeffery Williams-Edem who spoke on Leveraging Alternative Payment Methods, said APMs have two principles-upselling and cross selling.

He said while using these techniques, the customer must have the aim to improve the shopping experience for existing customers, rather than trying to pull in new ones

Apart from the offering of additional or alternative items, he said “SMEs are required to have good understanding of their customers’ profile, increasing the average spend and margin per customer purchase, make visible the alternatives or additional items you want to project to drive revenue growth.”

Speaking further he said, “a massive 40 per cent of an e-commerce store’s revenue is created by 8 per cent of its customers.

He explained that before customers could go into any transaction, they must be aware that the product exist, consider the item before taking decision of engaging in such transaction.

Williams-Edem, however said buyer’s journey describes a buyer path to purchase, adding that “buyer’s don’t wake up and decide to buy on a whim. They go through a process to become aware of, consider and evaluate and decide to purchase a new product or service.”

He said “introducing the one device for all your payment needs whether you are accepting payments at your counter top checkout or looking to accept payment on the go, the light weight and easy to transport card reader connect to an array of devices and offer your business the flexibility to accept any type of payment wherever you are.”

On how SMEs could grow revenue, he said: “With alternative payment options, you increase the average basket size of your customer, reduce churn rate or drop offs which impacted on sales revenue.”

FirstBank’s view on webinar

Also speaking, Deputy Managing Director FirstBank Gbenga Shobo said: “Payment systems have continued to evolve through the years and given our pedigree of being woven into the fabric of society for 128 years, we have played a vital role in enhancing the various payment systems.

“This journey has been the bedrock to fortifying our experience in supporting our customers through their adaptability and embrace of new payment methods, as with these our SMEs have been at an advantage in expanding their businesses.”

For many years, “the FirstBank SMEConnect webinar series has been the cornerstone for exposing SMEs to vibrant and flexible ways to have their businesses strengthened through visibility to new opportunities that are critical to sustaining and expanding their businesses. The webinar has been one of the Bank’s gateways to delivering the capacity building pillar of its value propositions to SMEs which has had many businesses reinvent themselves with the relevant competitive edge,” he said.