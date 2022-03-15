FirstBank’s Verve Card Promo: Waiting on star prize winner March 30





First Bank of Nigeria Limited recently launched Verve Card Promo Campaign to appreciate its cardholders while growing the bank’s card adoption and usage in the country. AMAKA IFEAKANDU looks at the promo’ and its impact on customers as March 30 beckons for the grand finale with a star prize of brand-new car waiting to be won.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider recently unveiled Verve Card Transact and win promo campaign to reward customers on their continued usage of the card in their business transactions.

The bank’s eight- week promo which runs through February, ends March 30, 2022 with 2,501 customers expected to win different prizes at the end of the promotion.

The ongoing campaign has offered the bank customers an opportunity to win prizes ranging from N20,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 worth of airtime; power generating sets, refrigerator, cooking gas to the grand prize of a brand new car.



What is Verve Card

FirstBank Verve Card allows cardholders to conveniently pay for goods and services because it is accepted by all payment channels and bank branches connected to the Interswitch network in Nigeria.

The Bank’s Verve Card is powered by Interswitch, secured with chip and PIN technology.

Features

The card is secured with chip and PIN technology for enhanced protections of funds denominated in Naira. Apart from card being accepted wherever the Interswitch logo or verve logo is displayed in Nigeria, it is valid for Quickteller services.

FirstBank verve card is unique because transactions done with the card can easily be monitored through the FirstBank internet banking service and on the FirstBank Mobile Banking App

The card has 24-hour access to support for all card-related complaints through FirstContact

Benefits

Listing the benefits of the card, the bank said the verve card has easy access to funds 24 hours each day, eliminates the risk and inconvenience of carrying cash, it is flexible as it can be used across multiple channels – Point of Sales (PoS), Web, and Automated Teller Machine(ATM) among others.

The card can be used to carry out payments up to N2,500,000 daily using FirstBank POS terminals. It has multiple Value-Added Services such as Airtime recharge, Bills payments, e.t.c. Above all, there is discounts targeted at Verve cardholders and this is an exclusive collection of discounts for Verve cardholders.

How to win prizes

The aim of the promo is to reward customers on a weekly and monthly basis. In every week of the promo, 200 customers who carry out a minimum of two transactions with their Verve debit card stand a chance to win. N10,000.00 worth of airtime, cash prizes of N10,000 and N20,000 while 100 customers who perform a minimum of eight transactions within four weeks with their Verve debit card will be rewarded with either a Generator set, Refrigerator, Gas Cooker or N50,000 cash prize at the end of each month of the promotion

Also, a grand prize of a brand-new car will be won by a lucky customer who performs a minimum of 16 transactions during the campaign period.

Prizes already won by customers

Available data showed that at the end of the fifth week of the promo, the bank has so far recorded a total of 1,550 winners at its ongoing verve debit card transact and win promo.

An analysis of the gift items won on weekly basis showed that 500 people comprises of100 customers per week won N10,000 cash with minimum of two transactions weekly, 500 people with 100 customers, who performed minimum of two transactions per week went home with N10,000 worth of Airtime while 500 people consisting of 100 customers that performed minimum of four transactions weekly with their Verve cards, won N20,000 cash.

The bank also said 50 customers that conducted a minimum of eight transactions in the first one month of the promo, won various household items worth N50,000. The items include generator, table top refrigerator and gas cooker.

Other prizes yet to be won

In the remaining three weeks to conclude the promo, there is a total of 951 prizes left to be won. A breakdown of the remaining gift items showed that before the end of the promo on March 30, 2022, 300 people are expected to win 10,000 cash, 300 customers will win N10,000 worth of airtime, 300 customers to win N20,000 cash, 50 customers expected to go home with various household items such as generator, table top refrigerator and gas cooker for the second month or N50,000 cash.

The most exciting part of the campaign is that one customer is going to win the star prize of a brand new 2022 Suzuki S-Presso car for transacting with the card 16 times during the tw-month period of the promo.

Bank’s view on the promo & Card



To harvest more participation, the bank has been speaking on the benefits of the ongoing promo and why they must strive to be prize winners

Commenting on the promotion, FirstBank’s Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim, said: “We are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.

“With the promo being instrumental to reinforcing the value placed by customers on its versatile capabilities, we encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking service to customers.”

“The Verve debit card is a Naira-denominated debit card that offers a convenient, fast, and secured payment for goods and services. It is accepted on all channels connected to the Verve International network where the Interswitch/ Verve logo is displayed; ATMs, POS and Web in Nigeria. The Bank’s Verve debit Cards make up a notable percentage of the industry’s base. Hence, this promo is aimed at appreciating our cardholders while growing the bank’s card adoption and usage,” Ezirim further said.

