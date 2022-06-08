FirstMobile App: Promoting  safe, convenient mobile banking experience

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has continued to upgrade its FirstMobile App, its industry-leading mobile banking application. AMAKA IFEAKANDU looks at the impact of the App’s new features on bank customers

FirstMobile has been upgraded with new and improved features to promote safe and convenient mobile banking experience for customers.

With the advancement in technology, the Nigerian banking industry has adopted different innovations to provide excellent services, meet customers’ demand and still remain relevant in the global financial system.

The new innovation in the industry has created an opportunity for all financial institutions in the country to work towards installation of efficient electronic devices that will meet customers’ expectations in terms of service delivery.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited is among the nation’s financial institution that have developed both electronic and internet banking platform to enable customers conduct their transactions within the comfort of their homes and offices.

FirstBank’s FirstMobile Application

FirstMobile banking App is another version of the First Bank internet banking accessible by customers with smart devices like smart phone. The application was developed by the bank to provide convenient entrance to both financial and nonfinancial transactions by FirstBank account holders using their mobile smart devices, while non smart phone users can enjoy easy banking with the First Bank USSD code

Benefits of FirstMobile

The mobile banking app which is easy to use is another secure platform that allows customers to execute banking transactions and access lifestyle news content on the go from their mobile phones. It is currently the only mobile banking app that the customer can download on their mobile phone, activate and transact on without having to visit a bank branch.

With the smartphone app, customers can enjoy real-time mobile banking services such as domestic funds transfer from self-owned accounts to other FirstBank accounts and other bank accounts; as well as make quick airtime purchase for self and others on all mobile networks; bills payments; cheque services including confirm cheque and stop cheque, flight booking; and quick account services such as account balance inquiry, statement view and much more.

In addition, the lifestyle banking app offers FirstBank customers unique access to the latest articles and videos across a wide variety of categories, including technology and gadgets, life and travel, the economy, local news, luxury goods, business, health, sports, entertainment, shopping and more.

As long as you are a First bank account holder with a Verve Card or MasterCard you can use the app with no restrictions.

Features

The bank also announced the upgrade of its mobile banking application with new and improved features to promote safe and convenient Mobile Banking experience for customers.

The Bank’s award-winning and dynamic mobile banking application has been redesigned with improved security and self-service features to ease the navigation capability and proficiency of customers. Its unique cool blue colour background gives it a more appealing interface for customers to enjoy a unified and streamlined banking experience whilst going about their day-to-day activities.

FirstMobile is now embedded with a card protection service for customers to enable and disable cards on channels, account switch off as well as second-factor authentication and device registration.

With the upgraded FirstMobile, customers can remotely initiate the request for a new debit card as well as the replacement of a lost or damaged one, whilst managing activities on their card and account, thus balance enquiry and statement, amongst others.

The biometrics for transactions is another innovative security upgrade on the application to validate transactions. This feature includes fingerprint for transactions allowing the customer to use his or her fingerprint to consummate all transactions.

Other Features

Other additional features in the application include frequent transaction; dashboard flexibility and personalisation; smoother transaction experience and improved beneficiary management.

With the frequent transaction feature, the user is able to easily access his or her frequently completed transactions – airtime, transfers and bill payments – and reinitiate such with the clicks of a button. This is an additional menu which can easily be accessed from the dashboard. Airtime top-up and data purchase have also been improved, as customers are able to select phone numbers directly from their phone contacts.

The application has been upgraded with a smoother experience on funds transfer, bill payments and airtime transactions as customers can add and delete beneficiary without having to repeatedly enter the recipients’ details over and over again. Users can also take a photo or select from the Avatar (available icons) to personalize their dashboard and beneficiaries for Transfers, Bills Payment & Airtime Transactions by uploading a picture to associate with their beneficiary, especially the more frequent ones.

The dashboard has been designed to reflect the lifestyle and social pattern of the user as it can be customized by adding any profile picture of choice. The dashboard also enables users to monitor their spending patterns over a period. It shows the inflow and outflow of funds on their account.

In need of a loan to meet that pressing need, FirstMobile has you covered and puts you at an advantage with the FirstAdvance and Nano Loan features.

The bank said: “The upgraded FirstMobile is built to reflect FirstBank’s resolve at reinforcing the digitisation of our payment systems, whilst putting our customers at an edge to conveniently meet their everyday needs at any time, irrespective of where they are. Indeed, this upgrade makes the application new, as it is designed to suit the social pattern and lifestyle of our customers.”

Description

The First Bank App is sleeky and at the same time convenient to use, it is also prepared to offer a more convenient mobile banking experience. The application is another way to the bank at your fingertips if you do not want to use First bank USSD mobile codes.

Security features for efficient transaction

FirstMobile App comes with a user-defined transaction pin which is an extra security feature. Customers can also perform the following actions on the enhanced app: Change Transaction PIN, Reset Transaction PIN, Synchronize token, and change their log in pin – mPIN.

Other features of the FirstMobile App include frequent transactions; dashboard flexibility and personalisation.

Global recognition

FirstMobile, the First Bank mobile banking application, has retained its leading position in the industry. The bank won the 2020 Best Mobile Banking App award in the Global Finance Best Digital Bank Awards 2020.

The bank received awards from two international Organisations which include; the 2021″ Retail Banking CEO of the year Nigeria, Most innovative Retail Banking App Nigeria and Best CSR Bank Nigeria awards.

The Global Banking and Finance Award reflects the achievement in innovations, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the global financial community.

FirstMobile Special offering

Speaking on the applications’ special offering, FirstBank’s Head, Digital Banking for FirstBank, Mrs. Folasade Femi-Lawal. said the launch was yet another step towards leveraging evolving technologies to bring fast and convenient financial services closer to Nigerians, in line with the bank’s digital banking strategy.

She said: “Today, we are delighted that we have been able to deliver an app that supports the consumer lifestyle by providing users with an instant suite of financial options on their mobile devices in a convenient and highly secure environment” she said.

“By enabling people to use their mobile phones as a tool for carrying out financial transactions and accessing lifestyle content, FirstBank is delivering long-term benefits for both our customers and the Nigerian economy as we continue to put our customers first,” she further explained.

How to set up the app

To set up this app on a smartphone, customers with android phones should visit Google Play store to download and install the FirstMobile app. Once installed, customers are required to open the app, tap the REGISTER button and use their FirstBank issued Naira MasterCard or Verve card to activate the app.

The App is currently available for Android phones on Google Play store and will soon be available on all other app stores.

Conclusion

With rapid changes and fast growth in banking information technology, there is need for every bank customer to download the mobile applications of their respective banks in order to make transaction mobile.

In all, downloading FirsyMobile banking App, your smartphone is now turned into the world’s most convenient First Bank branch, so you can now get your banking transactions done from comfort of your house without visiting its branch.

