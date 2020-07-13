Fish farmers hail Kwara gov’s initiative on stimulus package

Kwara state Fish Farmers Association (KWAFFA) has hailed the state government’s move to mitigate the effects of COVID -19 pandemic on the medium and small scale enterprises.

The association thanked the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for inaugurating a seven-person committee on Action Recovery Economic Stimulus Programme for Results (CARES) to help the vulnerable groups, including operators of small and medium scale businesses.

“This effort will bring respite to the business community on the loss the operators had suffered as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic,” the association noted in a statement by its secretary, Arc Onaeko Ayodeji.

KWAFFA, however, called on the government to carry its member along in the implementation of the programme to enable them make inputs that could aid the work of the committee.

“The association believes the objective of this programme is to ensure protection of livelihood and food security for the poor and vulnerable families. As an association we are ready to make inputs that will aid the committee’s work as the programme also seeks to facilitate quick recovery of local economic activities through increasing cash transfers, food security and food supply chains for poor households, and enhance the capabilities of MSEs in the state,” it added.