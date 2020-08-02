Fish out criminals among you, Nasarawa gov tells Udege chiefdom



Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Sunday, charged the people of Udege chiefdom in Nasarawa local government area of the state to fish out the criminal elements amongst themselves.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ibrahim Addra,Chief Press Secretary to the governor, and made available to Blueprint on Sunday.



The statement said the governor issued the directive to key stakeholders when he paid a fact finding visit to the palace of the Osu Ajiri, Halilu Bala Usman, the traditional ruler of Udege Chiefdom in Nasarawa state

“We believe there are criminal elements amongst the people of this area and we must fish them out,” he said.



This follows the killing of Mr. Amos Ewa Obere, the monarch of Odu in Nasarawa local government area.

Sule said security of the lives of the citizens was a priority of his administration and insisted criminals must not be allowed to truncate the peace and economic activities in the state.

He expresses worry at the resurgence of insecurity in the area that was peaceful only months ago. Sule then admonished youths in the area to shun crime.

The statement added that the Osu Ajiri commended governor Abdullahi Sule for beefing up security in the area as well as the ongoing construction of mararaba Udege – Udege Mbeki road.



He however, called for speedy appointment of more district heads in the area for ease of administration and improved security.