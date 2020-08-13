Fishing, livestock business allegations against soldiers baseless – DHQ

…Says we‘re leaving nothing to chance on US warning

The Defence Headquarters has described the allegation that soldiers fighting Boko haram/ISWAP terrorists in Baga axis of Northern Borno of engaging in fishing and livestock business as “baseless”.

Briefing journalists on update of military operations across the country at the Defence Headquarters Abuja Thursday, the coordinator Defence Media operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said the military has investigated the allegation in line with military procedures, and the full details would be made available at the next briefing.

On US Africa Command (AFRICOM) warning about infiltration of terrorists to some parts of Africa, Maj. Gen Enenche said the Nigerian military and “all the relevant security agencies is leaving nothing to chance.”

“Consequently, actions in place in this regard are being reviewed to handle this all important intelligence appropriately.” he said.

“I am directed to assure the general public that this is not a one off but continuous effort as it were to ensure that the security agencies are ahead of this evolving security challenge.

“The Military High Command congratulates all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies for the feat recorded in various operations across the country.

“Troops are further encouraged to remain determined and sustain the tempo in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces also reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.”