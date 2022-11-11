Fishing trawler sinks after colliding with MSC containership in Lagos

A Nigerian fishing trawler named OLOKUN XII capsized Monday morning after colliding with a containership, MSC CORUNA, in the Lagos channel.

The fishing trawler was being towed by its sister trawler OLOKUN IV in the Lagos channel when it ran into the 5,550 TEU Malta-flagged containership.

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, which was on a routine patrol around the area of the accident, rescued 10 crew members of the fishing trawler.

The rescued crew members were thereafter handed over to the officials of Barnaly Fishing Company Limited, which owned and operated the ill-fated trawler.

The Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Malami Haruna, urged seafarers “to navigate with caution and due consideration to the international regulation for prevention of collision when transiting within the nation’s maritime domain”.

He restated the commitment of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo towards ensuring the security of all seafarers within Nigeria’s maritime space.