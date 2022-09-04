Fitch affirms Nigeria’s Kaduna state at ‘B’; outlook stable

In spite of the high level of insecurity in the state, Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigerian Kaduna State’s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook.

Fitch assesses Kaduna’s Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) at ‘b’, reflecting the combination of a ‘Vulnerable’ risk profile and debt sustainability metrics in the ‘bb’ category under its rating case.

The ratings reflect Kaduna’s still significant, but declining, revenue dependency on transfers from the central government despite increasing internally generated revenue (IGR). The ratings also factor in the state’s growing debt to fund necessary capex for the development of basic infrastructures and social services. Kaduna’s IDRs are aligned with the Nigerian sovereign’s and no other rating factors apply to the ratings.

Kaduna’s ‘Vulnerable’ risk profile combines five ‘Weaker’ key risk factors (revenue robustness and adjustability, expenditure sustainability, liabilities and liquidity robustness and flexibility) and one ‘Midrange’ factor (expenditure adjustability).

The assessment reflects Fitch’s view of a very high risk relative to international peers that Kaduna’s ability to cover debt service with its operating balance may weaken unexpectedly over the forecast horizon (2022-2026). This may be due to lower-than-expected revenue, higher-than-expected expenditure, or an unexpected rise in liabilities or debt or debt-service requirements.

Kaduna’s revenue robustness is influenced by the state’s overall weak socio-economic profile and reliance on volatile transfers from the federal government. Fitch views Kaduna’s NGN132 billion operating revenue at end-2021 as dependent on allocations of oil revenue transferred monthly from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC). Such transfers represented on average 37% of operating revenue in 2021, albeit down from 50 per cent in 2017.

FAAC allocations in 2021 recovered to above their pre-pandemic levels, in particular VAT, which is collected by the central government and allocated to the states through FAAC, almost double on 2020’s level. Kaduna has substantially improved its IGR collection as IGR grew 16 per cent year-on-year (yoy) in 2021 to above pre-pandemic levels. Even in times of economic stress, Fitch expects Kaduna to sustain its positive trend of IGRs and envisages tax revenue growth (including VAT) on average around 10 per cent in 2022-2026. Under this scenario, we expect federal transfers to fall by nine per cent on average, due to volatile oil prices and possible changes in the composition of the FAAC revenue pool.

Kaduna’s revenue potential depends on the state’s ability to broaden its tax base and enforce tax compliance. The main fiscal revenue is pay-as-you-earn taxes, on which Kaduna cannot set the tax rate, and land charges, for which Kaduna is implementing measures to expand the tax base. The ability to enlarge the pay-as-you-earn tax base is limited by the low level of income of the population, with 50 per cent living below the poverty line.

Kaduna has a broad set of responsibilities and high spending needs to support the weak local economy. Spending responsibilities range from education (25 per cent), healthcare (15 per cent), economic development (over 15 per cent), energy and environment (around eight per cent). The state has shown a fair record of cost control over the last decade, with operating revenue and expenditure growing at a similar pace.

