FIVB U19 World Championships: Nimrod upbeat of Nigerian teams group qualification

President of Nigerian Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engr. Musa Nimrod, has expressed belief that the Nigerian U19 male and female national teams will qualify from their various groups at the FIVB Volleyball World U19 Championships.

The draw in Lausanne, Switzerland for the FIVB Volleyball Men U19 World Championships slated for San Juan, Argentina between August 2 and 11, 2023, saw the Nigerian male side pitched in Group C against Iran, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Korea.

The top four team in the group will qualify alongside in the eight finals alongside the top four teams from the other three groups.

The other draw for the FIVB Volleyball Women U19 World Championships to be co-hosted by Osijek, Croatia and Szeged, Hungary in August 1 to 11, 2023 also held on Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Nigerian female youth national team is drawn in Group B with co host Croatia, Turkey, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Germany with the top four teams expected to qualify for the eightfinals alongside the top four teams in the other three groups.

Speaking in Kaduna after the U19 draws, Engr. Nimrod said the two team will qualify from their groups.

“Nigeria have been drawn in the FIVB Volleyball U19 World Championships boys and girls categories. I know Korea will be tough in the make category but they should do very well. The female category is not going to be easy but we should be able to get out of group. We want to ensure that we get out of the group in both categories,” he said.

Engr. Nimrod however, commended the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for bringing the All Comers, U18 and U20 Trials to Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

“I thank AFN Chairman, Secretary and Technical Director for bringing athletics back to Kaduna. Today people can see it clearly, the athletes and children here in Kaduna are so happy and the athletes have been putting up good performances.

“I want to appeal to the AFN to continue with the development programmes for the youth in Nigeria because youth is the bedrock of the future,” Nimrod added.

