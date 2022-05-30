Five Adamawa APC senatorial aspirants petition panel over vote buying

Five aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Adamawa state Southern senatorial zone have petitioned the party’s senatorial election panel over vote buying.

The aspirants in a petition made available to journalists in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, yesterday, alleged that an aspirant, Adamu Ismaila Numan, had through his agent seen given promissory notes to delegates for votes.

The aspirants, namely, Dr Bridget Ziddon, Senator Grace F. Jackson Bent, Barrister Bala Silas Sanga, Alhaji Sani Jada and Abubakar Ahmad Moallahyidi, called for the disqualification of Ismaila Numan.

The petition, which was addressed to the chairman of elections panel, Adamawa state, called a stakeholders’ meeting in order to reach an agreement on a date for a rescheduled election.

The APC national chairman, Adamawa state chairman, the Independent National Electoral Commission, Adamawa state Commissioner of Police and the state director, Department of State Service were copied in the petition.

The agents of the undersigned protested the flagrant violation of the process, which is also a crime. The Agent of the said Ismaila Adamu Numan was searched and it was discovered that he had his pockets stuffed with several promissory notes,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

