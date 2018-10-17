Five killed in renewed Benue/Ebonyi communal crises

Five persons from Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local government have been allegedly killed by their Agila neighbours from Benue state.

The state Governor, Chief David Umahi, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe expressed shock over the event. He made his feelings known when he visited families of the affected persons at Ekwashi and Ukwagba communities.

The Governor expressed dismay over what he called flagrant disregard of agreement by the Agila people.

He observed that “Ebonyi people had suffered incessant attacks from their neighbours in the recent times and appealed to the federal government to intervene before the people would resort to self defence”.

He further appealed to the people to remain calm and law abiding, assuring that government would ensure permanent resolution to the crisis.

Similarly, Ebonyi state commissioner of police, Musa Kimo, said everything has been brought under control and called on the people of the area to remain calm and go about their lawful business.

Also, the chairman of Ohaukwu local government Council, Barr Clement Odaah said the people invaded Ngbo despite peace agreement signed with Ado local government council few weeks ago.

He lamented that the incessant attack and called on Benue state

government to call Agila people to order.