FIWON, Solidarity Centre call for protection for informal workers

The Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria (FIWON), with the support of the American Solidarity Centre, has launched a campaign to draw government attention to discriminatory policies that have worsened the plight of workers in the informal sector as well as app-based drivers.

Through the campaign, the workers sought to use tools such as advocacy, organising and litigations to ensure that workers in the informal sector enjoy a decent work environment by being part of policymaking processes.

“The starting point is that we must be at the table in the policymaking process,” Gbenga Komolafe, FIWON general secretary, said while speaking in Abuja during the campaign launch Tuesday.

He argued that workers in the informal sector constitute over 80 per cent of the workforce in Nigeria, and policies that affect them must be taken very seriously.

The FIWON general secretary explained that “most of the policies designed by the government for informal sector workers don’t work because the people that are supposed to be the beneficiaries of such policies are not involved in the formulation process of such policies.”

He said to ensure workers take part in the process, workers in the informal sector must be allowed to unionise and their unions recognised and respected.

He said: “Unionisation in the informal sector must be encouraged, must be recognised and employers must be ready to sit down with the representatives of the workers to address issues.”

The union leader also explained that the workers had made several representations to draw government attention to their plight, including the “the health is a human rights” campaign which exposed the absence of healthcare for workers in the informal sector.

The App-based drivers lamented constant harassment and extortion by state agents like the police who ought to be protecting the already disadvantaged workers.

Also, part of their demands are; a decent workplace through the establishment of informal work clusters and provision of basic infrastructures such as drainages, electricity, water and toilet as well as increased credit access to informal businesses through their cooperative.

