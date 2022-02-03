Fix Magama Gumau – Saminaka road



Sequel to the motion moved by the honourable member Umar Muda Lawal of Toro on January 18, 2022, seeking the immediate rehabilitation of Magama Gumau-Saminaka highway, on behalf of Toro Uplift and Magama Gumau Youth Awareness Multipurpose Co-operative Society we are politely pledging the honourable house and other authorities concerned to come to our aid.

As a matter of fact, Magama Gumau-Saminaka road has been dilapidated for quite sometime. This has resulted to daily ghastly accidents, unprecedented robbery and kidnapping of commuters along the road.

The criminals take advantage of nonstop movement of commuters who are mostly farmers conveying their farm produce to markets. The poor condition of the road has been adversely adding to the people’s predicaments as it’s affecting business as well as agricultural activities.

Undoubtedly, the 91km road facilitates transportation of farm produce as well as other products and services among Kaduna, Kano, Jos, Bauchi, Abuja and other states of the country, as such, the demons use the advantage to robbed and kidnapped people.

Worst of it, the bad condition of the road from Magama to Saminaka is such that passengers alight and trek to allow the car to pass and avoid getting stuck. Flood has washed away the road completely; no loaded vehicle can pass through.

Therefore, as the current dilapidated state of the road sometimes result to the death of innocent persons and loss of properties, we urge the honourable house to come to our aid immediately as it’s duty is to ensure that the people get the dividend of democracy.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Toro, Bauchi state.