Fix the road to Bauchi cemetery

I humbly write to commend Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi state for his developmental projects in the metropolis and all 20 local government areas. Even the blind could testify to the fact that Bauchi is going through immense transformation, especially, in the area of road constructions. It is on this note that I will like to draw the attention of the governor to the damaging state of the road from Inkil to the Bauchi Central Cemetery along Bauchi-Gombe road.



The road is really in bad shape which is why drivers conveying corpses drive zigzagly to escape potholes that are always expanding. It is the most used road in Bauchi because dead ones are conveyed daily solely using the road.

Just yesterday we were taking a relative who died to the graveyard, a car coming from Gombe was trying to dodge a pothole but ended-up hitting someone driving a motorcycle; thank God that he survived and was not injured. I hope our amiable governor will do the needful by even filling the potholes which would definitely end the stress to both dead and those conveying them.

Mukhtar Garba Kobi,Bauchi, Bauchi state

