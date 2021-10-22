FixPolitics tasks Nigerians on good governance

#FixPolitics, a political movement, has called on Nigerians to reaffirm their resolve to accentuate their demand for good governance and social justice in the country.



A statement by Executive Director of #FixPolitics Initiative, Anthony Ubani, and made available to Blueprint commemorating the one year anniversary of the bloody #EndSARS protest that left many dead and properties worth billions of naira destroyed, urged citizens not to relent until a new Nigeria emerges.

According to the group, “October 20, 2020 is a day that will forever live in infamy in the history of Nigeria and in the minds of her citizens. As Nigerians, our shared shock and horror at the bloody events of October 20, 2020 should not only strengthen the human chords of compassion for the suffering of our fellow Nigerians but it should, more importantly, lead us collectively to ensure equity and justice prevail.

“On this sombre one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest, we honor the memory of those citizens who lost their lives in the patriotic process of peacefully protesting for social justice and an end to police brutality. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who lost loved ones. Their deaths will not be in vain as we continue to work and pray for the emergence of a new Nigeria where righteousness and justice prevails.

“It is instructive to note that one year after the #EndSARS protests, none of the socio-economic maladies in our polity which compelled our youths to launch that peaceful protest have been decisively addressed. Instead, in a rather disturbing, insensitive and tone deaf development on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests, citizens were treated to the horrific scene of a police officer extorting and brutalizing innocent citizens in Kogi state.

“#FixPolitics, therefore, will continue to advocate for the single amendment to the 1999 Constitution to allow for a referendum. This is a critical first step towards empowering and giving a voice to Nigerian citizens – the voice which was denied the #EndSARS protesters. We will never forget what happened on October 20, 2020 in Nigeria.”

Related

No tags for this post.