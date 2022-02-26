Fleeing Edo bank robbers abandon N34.5m, flee

Operatives of Edo State Police command, Friday reportedly recovered the sum of N34.5 million said to have been abandoned by fleeing bank robbers in a bush at Oruen quarters, Esan South West local government area of the State.

According to a police wireless signal seen by Blueprint, the operatives also recovered five vehicles and one motorcycle.

The gunmen on Thursday brutally attacked four commercial banks in Uromi, Esan North East local government area of the dtate.

It was gathered that the gunmen first attacked a police division in the area before proceeding to the banks.

The robbers were said to have blew the banks’ entrance doors with dynamites before gaining access.

Six persons were feared dead in the coordinated attack which reportedly occurred at about 4pm in Uromi

The State Police spokesman, SP. Bello Kontongs, had said the dead included four policemen and two civilians.

Blueprint gathered that the hoodlums carted away huge wads in the attack that lasted for over two hours.

A viral video of the incident showed the masked gunmen carrying sack bags believed to have been loaded with cash out of a certain commercial bank.