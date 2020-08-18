Fleeing step mother of Lawan, held captive for 15 years, arrested by police

Kano state Police command has arrested one Binta Sulaiman, the step mother of Ibrahim Lawan who was held in captivity for 15 years in Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso LGA of the state.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement made available to Blueprint Tuesday.

According to him, the command had launched manhunt to arrest the father of the victim, Lawan Sheka for illegally confining his biological son for 15 years in a dilapidated building without proper feeding and health care.

The police spokesman said the police rescued the victim based on intelligence gathering, adding that he had been taken to the Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano where he is currently receiving treatment.

“On the 16/08/2020 at about 1100hrs, information received revealed that one Ibrahim Lawan aged 40 years old of Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano state was illegally confined for 15 years.

“The victim was confined in a dilapidated room by his biological father, one Lawan Sheka of the same address inside his house without proper feeding and health care.

“The command’s medical team as well as team of Operation Puff Adder led by SP Magaji Musa was raised and immediately swung in to action. The victim was rescued and rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

“One suspect named Binta Sulaiman, a step mother to the victim was arrested.”

He said effort was being made to arrest the father of the victim who is currently at large.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, had ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

Blueprint recalled that the rescue of Lawan on Sunday was coming barely days after Ahmed Aminu, 30, was rescued by the police after spending seven years in captivity.