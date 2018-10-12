Flood claims life of 18 year old girl in Delta

Tragedy struck yesterday at flood ravaged Igbide community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta state as an 18-year old girl identified as Oghenekioja Okporie drowned after a boat she boarded capsized.

The deceased, an SSS 2 student of Igbide Grammar School, Igbide whose lifeless body was found on Sunday after she was swept away by the ravaging flood, had accompanied her mother to their cassava farm that was overtaken by the water.

The father of the deceased, Mr. Saviour Okporie, said his daughter had gone to the farm with her mother after the day’s work, they were on their way back in the evening when the boat they boarded capsized.

According to him, “she could not swim due to high current of the flood and it was after three days her corpse was discovered by search party and she has since been buried.”

The Secretary General of the community, Mr. Joseph Oghenevo while lamenting on the ugly incident said that “Lives and properties have been lost to the flood already. The entire Owodokpokpo-Igbide, Urovo-Igbide, and Oteri-Igbide communities have been submerged and as I am speaking with you now, Igbide community can only be accessed with boat.”

Mr. Oghenevo said that over 20,000 persons in the community had been displaced from their homes by flood.

“The suffering and pains inflicted on Igbide community by the flood is overwhelming and if help is not provided the government, it could graduate to a major disaster.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.