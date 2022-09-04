Flood destroys 3,000 houses, farmlands in Jigawa 

About 3,00 houses across various villages and towns of Yankwashi local government area of Jigawa state were destroyed by flood weekend, a statement signed by the information officer of the local government Danjuma Sa’adu has said.

The released stated that the affected villages include: Murde, Karkarna town , Unguwar Mgaji, Firji, Achilafiya, Unguwar Tudu, Kwarare, Yankwashi Gari, Gwarata among others.

While visiting the affected areas and to sympathise with the victims, the chairman of Yankwashi local government, Hon. Mubarak Ahmad Achilafiya advised them to accept the disaster in good faith as an act of God.

The statement said some of the victims were taking refuge at schools and with neighbours while others embarked on renovating their houses. It said hundreds of rooms and fences were demolished.

