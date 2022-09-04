Flood destroys 3,000 houses, farmlands in Jigawa 

September 4, 2022 Muhammad Aliyu News 0




 About 3,00 houses across various villages and towns of  Yankwashi local government area of Jigawa state were destroyed by flood  weekend, a statement signed by the information officer  of the local government Danjuma Sa’adu has said.

The released  stated that  the affected villages include:  Murde,  Karkarna town , Unguwar Mgaji,  Firji, Achilafiya,  Unguwar Tudu, Kwarare,  Yankwashi Gari,  Gwarata among others.

 While visiting the affected areas and to sympathise with the victims, the chairman of Yankwashi local government, Hon. Mubarak Ahmad Achilafiya  advised them to accept the disaster in good faith as an act of  God.

The statement said some of the victims were taking refuge at schools and with neighbours  while others embarked on renovating their houses. It said   hundreds of rooms and fences were demolished. 

Related content you may like